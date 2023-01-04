Families reunited amid controversial new COVID-19 requirements

Australia’s new COVID-19 rules may have upset the Chinese government, but at Sydney Airport on Thursday, the requirements were seen by citizens as nothing more than a minor barrier to the ability to reunite with loved ones.
Flight MF801 from Xiamen arrived in Sydney just before 11:15 am, marking one of the first flights from mainland China under the new COVID-19 restrictions.
The new rules require anyone flying from China, Hong Kong or Macau to pass a negative rapid test within 48 hours of departure and come after the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Japan and South Korea introduced similar testing requirements.
China recently reopened its borders after being closed for nearly three years, abandoning a COVID-zero policy characterized by strict lockdowns.
Financial analyst Karen Cao, 25, said her parents – father Jinjan and mother Jing – were more than happy to take the predeparture test as it allowed them to travel to Sydney for the Lunar New Year.
Cao has studied and worked in Sydney for eight years and had not seen her parents for four years until Thursday due to COVID-19.
“I’m really excited to see them,” she said ahead of their reunion.
“We video chatted with each other all the time so they know I’m fine. They stay with me for a month. They were very happy to do so [the COVID screening] as they did just before they left. All negative.”
Traveler Angela Lee was also on the flight from Xiamen and went to her local hospital to be checked out.