Families reunited amid controversial new COVID-19 requirements

Australia’s new COVID-19 rules may have upset the Chinese government, but at Sydney Airport on Thursday, the requirements were seen by citizens as nothing more than a minor barrier to the ability to reunite with loved ones.

Flight MF801 from Xiamen arrived in Sydney just before 11:15 am, marking one of the first flights from mainland China under the new COVID-19 restrictions.

Karen Cao welcomes her mother Jing to Sydney. Credit:Rhett Wyman

The new rules require anyone flying from China, Hong Kong or Macau to pass a negative rapid test within 48 hours of departure and come after the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Japan and South Korea introduced similar testing requirements.

China recently reopened its borders after being closed for nearly three years, abandoning a COVID-zero policy characterized by strict lockdowns.