Families protest outside home of 'Da Vinci' rapist and demand he is moved from their neighbourhood

Furious Scottish families protested outside the home of one of Britain’s most dangerous sex offenders, nicknamed ‘The Da Vinci Rapist’, who was given a house in their close-knit neighbourhood.

Robert Greens, 44, raped and brutally beat a Dutch student near Rosslyn Chapel in Midlothian, which features in Dan Brown’s novel The Da Vinci Code, in 2005 – with injuries so horrific that doctors initially thought they had been caused by a car accident .

The 19-year-old victim was held at knifepoint during the terrifying ordeal, which saw Greens jailed for 10 years.

But now the rapist – who locals believe is a high risk of re-offending – has been housed in a community full of families.

Locals discovered his new location last week and have staged several protests outside the house since then.

Neighbors last night sang songs and chanted ‘Robert Greens, sex offender’; ‘we must not be moved’ and ‘what do we want? Rob Greens out… When will we have it? Now’ – before he sticks a “rapist foam get oot” sign to the monster’s front door.

Tim Fitchett held the sign which was later attached to Robert Greens’ door

Dad-of-two Tim Fitchett said: ‘There was a good turnout of around 20 or 30 people. The police showed up to make sure there was no public disorder – but it’s a peaceful protest. We have very serious concerns about him living anywhere in Midlothian – not just Danderhall.

‘We won’t give up until he’s moved out of Midlothian. It is disgusting that he has been placed here.

‘This man has been convicted of what has been described by the judge who sentenced him as ‘the worst sex crime to come to court in Scottish history’. If that is the case, then surely anyone with common sense would realize that perhaps he should not be placed back in an area where he has lived – an area that he knows well.

‘We’ve got serious concerns about what could potentially happen to someone in our community.’

Yesterday Scottish mum Daniella Quin said she does not feel safe in her own home and was forced to barricade a window after Greens was placed over her – and pictures taken yesterday showed the words “get out beast” on Greens ‘ door.

Sir. Fitchett said: ‘The experts have said he is a high risk of re-offending. There are carers in this area who refuse to work at certain times of the evening because they don’t feel safe. There is the woman who lives below him who is completely petrified.’

Police pictured outside Green’s home, where a sign was posted by his front door

Demonstrators stick a sign that reads ‘Rape exoneration, get od’ on the door of the convicted rapist

He added: ‘We just want to make it very clear that if there has been any vandalism or throwing, it has not been done by anyone related to this protest group. We are not thugs. We are all very peaceful people and this is a peaceful protest. We’re just here singing songs, nothing violent. We have made it very clear to the police that we are here for the long haul and we will continue to come down here until he is moved. We will make sure our voice is heard and we will be down here every single day.

‘We’re trying to get as many people involved in this as we can right now. The only way it can be resolved is for the council to approach us and come round the table with us and ask what our concerns are.’

Greens was released from prison in 2012 after serving two-thirds of his sentence. The following year, he was returned to prison after he broke one of the conditions of his release by visiting his ex-wife’s hometown.

He was released again in 2017, but returned to prison after another breach.

The protest group is dubbed ‘Remove Robert Greens from Danderhall’ and organizes demos on Facebook and TikTok.

A Scotland spokesman said: “Police were alerted to a gathering outside a property in Neatoune Court, Danderhall, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 11 October. Officers are in attendance.”

A spokesman for Midlothian Council said: ‘We do not comment on individual cases. Public safety is paramount and where appropriate we work with our partners to ensure robust processes and procedures are in place.’