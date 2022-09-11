Families of 9/11 victims gather at Ground Zero

The families of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks gathered again on Sunday in lower Manhattan to commemorate the lives lost 21 years ago on that fateful day.

Mourners were seen Sunday morning placing red and blue-striped flags in the engraved names of the heroes who died 21 years ago that day at the memorial that now stands on the site of the former World Trade Center.

Some also carried photos of their loved ones, flowers in hand, holding their remaining relatives close.

The annual ceremony was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, with relatives and friends reading the names of the victims of the terrorist attack, which is set to end around 12:30 p.m.

Six moments of silence will be observed during the program, commemorating the moment each of the World Trade Center towers was hit and collapsed, as well as the times corresponding to the subsequent attack on the Pentagon and the crash of flight. 93 from United Airlines.

Then, on Sunday night, the annual Tribute in Light will shine over lower Manhattan, casting an aura on the site where the Twin Towers once stood.

A woman was seen at the 9/11 Memorial in Downtown Manhattan on Sunday, placing red-streaked flags in the names of the fallen firefighters

Relatives of the victims watched the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks

A woman is seen holding a photo of a loved one killed in the terrorist attack with some flowers in her other hand

Firefighters and police officers opened the ceremony on Sunday morning

Remembrance of the Victims in Manhattan The annual 9/11 commemoration program begins at 8:30 a.m. At 8:46 AM there will be a moment of silence in connection with the time when American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the North Tower At 9:03 AM, another moment of silence will be observed to observe the time when United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower The third moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m. to observe the time American Airline Flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon At 9:59 am there will be a fourth moment of silence in connection with the time the South Tower fell At 10:03 AM there will be a moment of silence in connection with the time when United Airline Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania 10:28 AM – Moment of silence related to the time the North Tower fell 12:30 pm – Program ends

Among those expected to attend this year’s ceremony is Ken Haskell, a Long Island firefighter who was off duty that Tuesday morning but quickly arrived on the scene as soon as a Boeing 747 hit the North Tower.

“As soon as the plane hit, I knew it was a terrorist attack,” he said Fox news.

At the same time, his brothers, Timmy and Tommy, rushed to the Twin Towers from different parts of the city.

The trio had wanted to follow in their father’s footsteps, as a marine and firefighter in New York City, Haskell said.

“We all just tended to help other people,” he explained. “I think that really pushed us to that job.”

Haskell was still driving when a second plane hit the South Tower around 9:00 am, causing the massive structure to collapse just an hour later.

By the time the North Tower collapsed just before 10:30 a.m., Haskell was driving over the Manhattan Bridge and said to one of his colleagues, “We all know someone who has just died.”

But at the time, he knew nothing of the fate of his brothers—both of whom died as heroes trying to save lives before the towers collapsed.

Timmy’s body was discovered four days later, FOX News reports, but Tommy’s remains were never identified.

Haskell said he now takes comfort in the fact that they died doing what they loved.

“If those planes hit again tomorrow, they’d be the first guys to run back in there,” he claimed. ‘I have no doubts about that.’

Ken Haskell, left, was off duty on September 11, but rushed to the scene as soon as the first plane hit the North Tower, as did his brother Tommy. They are in the picture with their mother

Their other brother, Timmy (pictured) also died in the attacks when he tried to rescue those trapped in the Twin Towers

Haskell later learned that Timmy was also off duty on Tuesday, but rushed from his home in midtown Manhattan.

He and a fellow Squad 18 firefighter immediately sped up a flight of stairs in the north tower to help the inmates.

“They made it to the 30th floor and found someone in medical need,” Haskell said. “They stopped and gave first aid.”

The couple then decided they had to help the man down the stairs, so Timmy’s colleague went to see if there was a safe way out – but when he returned, Timmy was gone.

At that point, a Port Authority police officer who arrived while he was away told the firefighter that Timmy was going further up the tower to help someone else.

“He made a decision and nothing surprised me about the decision he made,” Haskell said. “Someone needed help, and he would do it.”

Timmy’s colleague and the officer then helped the man out of the building, which collapsed as soon as they entered the lobby – creating a force that pushed them out of the tower.

At the same time, Timmy made it up pretty high up in the building.

“That left him pretty high in the rubble,” Haskell said. “We found him four days later.”

The annual Tribute in Light shone over Lower Manhattan on Saturday night

People look out over the East River to see the Tribute in Light installation that marks the site of the former World Trade Center

Haskell was actually at the Ground Zero site when Timmy’s body was recovered, he said.

“I saw one of the guys from the company there, and he just had that look on his face,” Haskell said. ‘I knew. I just said, “Which one?”

After finding out it was Timmy, he drove to his family’s Long Island home where he had to deliver the bad news.

‘That was a difficult moment, I must say’ [my mother]’, he told FOX, adding that she then asked for news about Tommy.

“I said, ‘Well, we’re still looking for him.’

He later found out that Tommy’s company Ladder 132 never made it out of the South Tower.

They were right behind members of Ladder 113, who managed to get out, but weren’t so lucky.

“All the 113-year-olds survived, and all the 132-year-olds, just a few more seconds, they might have survived, but they were all lost,” Haskell said.

He noted that as a captain, Tommy always made it a priority to “be aware of the well-being of everyone around him.

“I knew he would be the last one to come out that day, whatever the circumstances.

In the aftermath, Tommy’s three children filled his coffin with mementos – because his remains were never identified.

“I’m grateful to know what they’ve done and I’m proud of what they’ve done,” Haskell said of his brothers. “People made decisions, put themselves in danger and that’s something to be proclaimed.”

He added that he still misses his brothers “terribly”, noting, “We’ve done everything together. We’ve done the same careers together. I cherish those memories.

“I want to live the best I can by their example,” he said, adding, “I know I’m going to see them again. I’ll get through that.’

First responders observed the playing of the US national anthem when an American flag was unfurled around dawn on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.

The first responders stood in the heavy rain on Sunday for the annual commemoration

Other ceremonies are also planned across the country with candlelight vigils, interfaith services, and other commemorations.

Some Americans participate in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while First Lady Jill Biden will speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed after passengers and crew members attempted to storm the cockpit while the hijackers were on the run. way to Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff also attend the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but traditionally no political figures speak at the Ground Zero ceremony, which centers on the victims’ families.