Families could be asked to ration their energy use when the WIND doesn’t blow to avoid blackouts

Families may be asked to reduce their energy use this winter to avoid power outages if the weather “isn’t in our favor,” an energy expert warned.

Kathryn Porter, an energy consultant at Watt-Logic, has said that by replacing thermal and nuclear generation with intermittent renewables, such as wind power, weather variables such as a lack of wind can make us “vulnerable.”

Speaking on Radio 4’s World at One today, Ms Porter explained that it is ‘very possible’ that the UK sees plans for energy rationing.

With similar arrangements in California and Texas, Ms. Porter expects authorities to be able to ask consumers to reduce their electricity consumption during certain hours and provide advice on how to do that.

This could be anything from asking people to dine earlier or later to avoiding using larger appliances like washing machines during peak times.

“I think it would be voluntary rather than mandatory,” says the energy expert.

Britons are predicted to suffer from increasingly higher energy bills in the coming months as the government comes under pressure to provide more aid

She continued, ‘I don’t think it’s “you shouldn’t” because there’s no real way to check that. I think it would just be more of a profession.’

However, on the subject of would-be prime minister Liz Truss, who “ruled out” energy rationing during last night’s negotiations, she said she “isn’t in a position to do that.”

She said, “Liz Truss can’t say there won’t be rationing. If there isn’t enough revival to meet the demand, then you either have rationing or you have blackouts.

“The problem with blackouts is that they affect everyone and it is clear that there is hope that important infrastructures such as hospitals will have backup generators on site that they can use and it is important that they test those facilities in case they are in are needed in the winter.

“But I don’t think National Grid is going to sit there and allow blackouts because Liz Truss says she doesn’t want rationing. We’ll have rationing before we have blackouts.’

According to the energy expert, with each passing winter, power cuts increase.

“We’ve had quite low wind production in July and August and on three separate occasions National Grid has warned that we may be out of power.

‘In winter, the demand is a lot higher because that high-pressure weather system is also very cold, which increases the heat demand.

“Much of Northern Europe has had similar low wind conditions to us, which really limits our ability to import our electricity from elsewhere,” she said.

To get through the winter unchanged, the high-pressure system will have to change and the weather will “be in our favour,” she said.

This comes as Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi admitted today that he is “deeply concerned” that Britons could freeze from the cold this winter due to the rising price of gas and electricity.

With average energy bills set to rise to £3,549 a year from next month – and costs set to rise even further next year – Mr Zahawi insisted that ‘nothing is off the table’ as ministers consider what additional support to provide .

While he is expected to lose his job as finance minister when Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next week, Mr Zahawi has come up with several options for the incoming prime minister.

He acknowledged there were “no easy options” for coping with the cost of living crisis, but said “no one should be cut off” because they cannot afford their heating bills.

Mr Zahawi supports Ms Truss for the leadership of the Tory. And the foreign minister today gave another strong indication that more support for struggling families is imminent, should she become prime minister.

She pledged to “provide immediate support to ensure that people do not face unaffordable fuel bills this winter.”

Speaking to Sky News during his trip to America, Mr Zahawi revealed that his treasury was “looking at all options” to provide additional aid to the hard-pressed British this winter.

He said, ‘There is nothing off the table. We are looking at all options.

“Everything from the chief executive of Scottish Power on aid where we may need to create some sort of fund for companies to continue helping their customers.

‘Make sure we focus aid on households as well as on small and medium-sized businesses and probably larger companies as well.’

Boris Johnson also today urged his successor to “go nuclear, get big” as he pledged a £700m investment in the proposed Sizewell C plant in Suffolk.

Boris Johnson delivered what may have been his last major policy speech as Prime Minister today before leaving Downing Street next week

In his last major policy speech as prime minister, the outgoing prime minister said he was “absolutely certain it will cross the line in the coming weeks.”

Johnson warned it would be “absolute madness” not to proceed with the nuclear project as Russian President Vladimir Putin wreaks havoc on global oil and gas markets.

He expressed confidence that his successor – be it Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – would give up the “short-termism” and “myopia” that have hampered previous government thinking about Britain’s energy security.

The prime minister also shattered New Labor’s record of developing new nuclear power in Britain, as he accused Tony Blair and Gordon Brown of doing ‘absolutely nothing’ for 13 years.

The Prime Minister paid a visit to EDF’s existing nuclear power plant in Sizewell, Suffolk, as he continued his farewell tour of Britain before leaving Downing Street

The new nuclear power station is planned on the same site as the existing Sizewell C on the Suffolk coast. The Prime Minister today pledged a £700m investment in the project

“Thank you Tony and thank you Gordon,” he said, while Mr Johnson also took a swipe at former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg for opposing new nuclear sites.

The Sizewell C project is being pursued despite fierce local opposition, although Johnson dismissed the protests outside where he spoke as ‘pure nimbyism’.

The RSPB has warned it could be ‘catastrophic’ for wildlife in the nearby Minsmere Nature Reserve, where some of Britain’s rarest birds have only managed to avoid extinction by surviving in the reed beds.

Both Labor and the Liberal Democrats reacted to Mr Johnson’s “hollow words” about investing in energy projects.