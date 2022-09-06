Famed Wallaby great Matt Burke hopes to score big as he lists his luxurious home for $5million

<!–

Wallaby great Matt Burke and his wife Katrina have launched their luxury seaside home in Sydney with a retail price of $5 million.

Located in the prestigious suburb of Newport on the city’s far northern beaches, the beautiful two-storey property has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The 49-year-old completed a complete renovation on the 1,001-square-foot property shortly after purchasing it for $1,677 million in August 2013.

according to The Daily TelegraphBurke reluctantly sells the Mediterranean-style house after deciding to downsize.

The spacious open-plan interiors have a resort feel.

Highlights include fantastic views of the peninsula, a large swimming pool, landscaped oak floors and sculpted gardens.

There is also a large outdoor patio, fire pit and mud room.

There is also a beautiful living area that extends the length of the interior and opens onto a beautiful private terrace.

Meanwhile, a Carrara marble finish in the mosaic-tiled bathrooms adds a touch of chic elegance.

The amazing kitchen also features Carrara marble, in addition to Miele gas appliances and a large breakfast island.

All five bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

Burke first rose to fame as a rugby player for Australia.

The champions goalkeeper was part of the Wallaby squad that took home the Rugby World Cup in 1999.

Since 2013, Burke has appeared on Channel 10’s News First as a Sydney sports presenter