Famed TV writer Norman Lear celebrates his 100TH birthday

Television legend Norman Lear counts his blessings as he celebrates his 100th birthday with his family in Vermont, but the writer and producer has no plans to retire anytime soon.

The Hollywood heavyweight, who turned 100 on Wednesday, opened up in a new interview about his milestone birthday and the 23 projects he’s currently in the works. People magazine.

‘Can’t wait to get to my house in Vermont and celebrate with all my family – my wonderful wife [Lyn Davis Lear], my six children, my two sons-in-law and my four grandchildren. How lucky am I?’ he said.

Lear told People he would spend the day at his home in Vermont with his wife Lyn Davis Lear (pictured), his six children, his two sons-in-law and his four grandchildren.

Lear, the creator of the classic 1970s sitcoms All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude, Sanford and Son, and One Day at a Time, has a long history of pushing the boundaries of the television medium.

Over the course of his illustrious career, his shows have addressed various social issues, including racism, women’s rights, and abortion.

In 2019, he became the oldest person to win an Emmy Award at age 97 for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

The following year, he broke his own record when he won another Emmy for the variety special. However, the six-time Emmy winner considers fatherhood to be his greatest achievement.

“Honestly, I’ve done nothing more important than father or child,” he told People.

‘There is nothing more wonderful than to become a child’s grandfather by conceiving a child. I don’t know if there’s anything more romantic in life than all that.’

Lear was treated to a huge cake on July 19 at an early birthday celebration on the grounds of Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Lear created the classic 1970s sitcoms All in the Family, Maude, and The Jeffersons. The writer (center) is pictured with the cast of All in the Family in 1971

Lear married his first wife, Charlotte Rosen, in 1943, and four years later they welcomed their daughter Ellen.

After they divorced in 1956, he married his second wife, Frances Loeb that same year. He and Loeb had two daughters together, Kate and Maggie, before divorcing in 1985.

Two years later, he married Davis Lear, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and political activist. She have a son, Benjamin, and twin daughters, Brianna and Madelaine.

“My wife is her own person and I fell in love with that person,” he gushed about Davis Lear, his wife of nearly 35 years. “And in those years I only learned more about why I should have cared in the first place and kept giving in the next. She’s a real person.’

More than 60 years into his career, Lear has no plans to slow down. He has 23 projects in development with his business partner Brent Miller, who is chairman of his production company Act III.

Lear received the National Medal of Arts and Humanities from then-President Bill Clinton in 1999 (pictured)

The Hollywood heavyweight (pictured with Jennifer Aniston) has no plans to retire

One of the shows he works on is Who’s The Boss? reboot with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano, who will reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli.

“My awards and accolades mean a lot to me, but they don’t mean as much as the drive to the studio today,” he said. “I still explode with joy, excitement, interest and utter delight every time.”

Lear added that he likes to get up in the morning and says, “I’ve always liked it because I’ve always had something to do. I was born that way and it’s a great gift. When I talk about it, I accept it as a gift.’

In honor of his 100th birthday, he wrote an op-ed about his All in the Family character Archie Bunker and former President Donald Trump, published by The New York Times on Wednesday.

‘Well, I did it. I am 100 years old today. I wake up every morning grateful to be alive,” he wrote. Reaching my own personal centenary is cause for a little reflection on my first century — and on what the next century will bring for the people and land I love. Frankly, I’m a little worried that I might be better off than our democracy.’

In 2019, Lear (pictured with Jimmy Kimmel) became the oldest person to win an Emmy at age 97 for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

Lear (pictured with Dave Chappell on Netflix’s a Joke Presents in May) has 23 projects in the works, including a Who’s the Boss? Restart

Lear said he was “deeply disturbed” by the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and “how far Mr Trump was willing to go to remain in office after being rejected by voters.”

He noted that he “doesn’t take the threat of authoritarianism lightly,” recalling how he dropped out of college after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and joined the US Army Air Forces.

“I’m a flag-waving supporter of truth, justice and the American way, and I don’t understand how so many people who call themselves patriots can support efforts to undermine our democracy and our Constitution. It’s alarming,” he said.

Known for his political activism and support for progressive causes, Lear praised “the handful of conservative Republican lawmakers, lawyers and former White House staffers who resisted bullying Mr. Trump.”

The television writer thought about how Archie Bunker would argue with his family about “racism, feminism, homosexuality, the Vietnam War and Watergate” on All in the Family – many issues that are still much debated.

In honor of his 100th birthday, Lear wrote an op-ed about Archie Bunker and former President Donald Trump, which was published by The New York Times

Lear wrote that his All in the Family character Archie Bunker (left) would likely have voted for former President Donald Trump (right), but added that he thinks the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol would make him “sick.” have made’

“Despite all his mistakes, Archie loved his country and he loved his family even when they shouted at him about his ignorance and bigotry,” he explained.

“If Archie had been about 50 years later, he would probably have watched Fox News. He probably would have been a Trump voter. But I think the sight of the American flag being used to attack the Capitol Police Department would have sickened him.

“I hope the determination of Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and their commitment to uncovering the truth, would have won his respect.”

Lear, who co-founded the progressive group People for the American Way, shared that while often… Feeling ‘disheartened by the direction our politics, courts,’ and culture are taking, he continues to have faith in our country and its future.

Reaching this birthday with my health and mind largely intact is a privilege. Approaching loving family, friends and creative collaborators to share my days has filled me with a gratitude I can barely express,” he concluded his op-ed.

“This is our century, dear reader, yours and mine. Let’s encourage each other with visions of a shared future. And let’s bring all the guts and candor and creative spirit we can muster to come together and build that future.”