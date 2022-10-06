Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — With an early vote less than three weeks away, Nicole Mickley stared through a daunting to-do list: voting machines to test, pollsters to recruit, a deluge of public registry requests to investigate.

And then, one weekend, word came that the old district sheriff had passed away. For Mickley, an election director in a small Ohio county, that added another complication to an election season full of election campaigns. It meant a new match was needed to fill the position, so she and her small staff would have to recreate the ballots for the fall elections for the second time in a week.

“I feel like it’s just been a constant rollercoaster since we took office in ’19,” said Mickley, whose 36 months on the job qualify her as the senior member of her four-man staff in the Carroll County election office.

The office Mickley oversees is tucked into a corner of the 137-year-old courthouse in Carrollton, a tight-knit town of 3,200, amid the farmland and fracking wells of eastern Ohio. She and assistant principal Cheri Whipkey’s son graduated from high school together.

The director and her deputy seem like an unlikely pair to contend with the wrath of a nation.

But since former President Donald Trump started falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen, Mickley, Whipkey and local election workers like them across the country have been inundated with conspiracy theories and election warnings, and haunted with intimidation.

They are targeted by hazards, stressed by increasing workload and tight budgets. The stress and vitriol have expelled many workerscausing shortages of polling station staff and polling station members.

During Ohio’s second primary in August – an additional burden on election officials due to: partisan quarrel over reclassification — Mickley’s two clerks darted across the county all day to accommodate absentee polling station members. The husbands of two staff members were called in to help.

And then there’s the flow of misinformation falsely claiming that voting systems across the country are riddled with fraud. Unfounded conspiracy theories about voting machines, manipulation of elections by artificial intelligence or ballot papers have been found a wide audience among Republicans. The allegations sometimes lead voters—usually friends and neighbors of Carroll County election officials—to question them about voting equipment and election procedures, no longer clearly knowing what to believe from a system they’ve trusted all their lives.

The false claims about the 2020 presidential election, believers have also led: flood election offices across the country with requests from public records regarding voting processes or equipment, demands to keep the 2020 ballots rather than destroy them, and attempts to remove certain voters from the list.

Carroll County has not been immune, even though it is heavily Republican, voting for Trump by nearly 53 percentage points over President Joe Biden in 2020. The county of nearly 27,000 people was inundated with form letters from self-proclaimed “disadvantaged citizens” over the summer. ” They protested against electronic voting machines, vowed to sue or demanded that the province keep thousands of records from previous elections.

Follow-up letters warned that election officials “will face the harshest criminal and civil repercussions available under the law” if they destroy election records.

In response, a floor-to-ceiling locked cabinet in Mickley’s office is now filled with boxes of ballots and other documents from 2020, papers that would normally have now been destroyed to make way for the 2022 election files.

“We’re already bursting at the seams,” she said. “It’s a small office in the lower basement of the courthouse that was built in the 1800s. Space is not our friend.”

Whipkey notes that none of the letters of complaint are from local residents, many of whom she knows personally after running the local McDonald’s for 16 years. She and Mickley are both lucky enough to only receive letters – not the… death threats experienced by some election officials across the country.

Still, the allegations sting. Whipkey said she hates being called a liar.

“If they wanted the answer, they would have come to ask us. We could give it to them,” she said. “But they don’t want the answer; they just want to bother.”

Mickley said attending national conferences has convinced her that U.S. election workers are just as honest, hardworking and passionate as her staff: “I’m starting to get defensive and angry at them too.”

Behind a Plexiglas window at the front of the office, the other two election officials answer calls and process voter registration forms and requests for changes of address and absences. They are also preparing the district kits that will go to poll workers — positions the office is still trying to fill for the Nov. 8 election, when they expect a big turnout, in part because Ohio has one of the most closely monitored American countries. has senate races in the country.

Clerks Sarah Dyck, a Democrat, and Deloris Kean, a Republican, are keeping their personal feelings about the move born of Trump’s election lies outside of office. They do not want to involve politics in their work when organizing the provincial elections.

When she’s in the community, Dyck said neighbors are especially sympathetic to how stressful election work has become in recent years.

“People always say, ‘I don’t know about this, but I know you guys are doing it right,'” she said. “It’s like congressmen, isn’t it? “Well, I don’t like Congress, but my congressman is okay.” The closer you get to it, you know the people, and so it’s about those relationships.”

That has not always been the experience of members of the Carroll County Board of Elections.

The four members of the bipartisan panel — a retired railroad worker, a farmer, a facilities operator and the owner of a local yoga studio — hold their meetings at a table wedged between Mickley and Whipkey’s desks in the cramped office. A collection of whiskey bottles in the shape of elephants and donkeys stands on a nearby metal filing cabinet.

Some members said they had to work constantly to dispel false information that is rife in the Republican-dominated county.

Roger Thomas, one of the two Republicans on the board and the operator of a popular pumpkin stall, said he is frustrated that many of his friends are “unwilling to disregard what they think they know with the facts.”

“No matter what you say to them, you can’t convince them,” he said. “I don’t know how to fight that. They don’t care if they condone the works of these elections, and that’s the problem. If these elections are messed up, go south – if the elections expire, the country will go too.”

Mickley said she is a perfectionist who would never tolerate the slightest interference in conducting safe and accurate elections.

She chokes on talking about how seriously she takes her job and how she and her staff long to allay the concerns of skeptical voters. The widespread belief in election conspiracy theories and hostility towards frontline election workers leaves Mickley questioning the country’s future.

“I think about my children,” she said, “and I think about what I want to leave for them and what I want to build now to make sure they’re still talking about it in 20, 30 years. And I’m not alone in that.” .”

____

Associated Press writer Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

____

Associated Press coverage of democracy is supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

____

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms on https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-selections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics

PART: