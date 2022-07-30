False start by Haaland in the Community Shield… but write off £51m Erling at your peril 

As the first assignments go, Erling Haaland couldn’t have asked for anything harder – especially for someone who isn’t quite fit yet. Stand on Virgil van Dijk; see what’s shaking.

Haaland did not train during his opening week as a City player earlier this month, but underwent individual work at the club’s training base. It wasn’t until Houston, on the first stop of a short two-game pre-season tour, that the £51million striker’s brute began to interact with his new teammates on the grass.

But Pep Guardiola couldn’t stop him yesterday, a curtain that both true behemoths of this country would rather have won than not, if only to deal an early blow to their closest rivals than actually lift the silver shield on offer. .

Erling Haaland had a frustrating afternoon in the King Power as Man City lost 3-1 to Liverpool

Van Dijk against Haaland is something we would rather enjoy this season and then a few more after that. Two masters somewhere close to the top of their respective games, the obvious physicality both possess is combined with poise and trickery. This may have been just a glorified friendly, but with a few of the individual fights, it’s often more than that.

And Van Dijk will know that he was in a game at the King Power Stadium. Haaland can drift in and out of games in much the same way as the man he replaced, Sergio Aguero, but the lingering threat is never far from the surface. The Premier League defense will find out at all costs in the coming months.

“He fought a lot and made the moves,” Guardiola said. “It’s good for him to see the reality in a new country and a new competition, but he was there. He didn’t score. He has an incredible quality and he will do it.”

The £51m arrival missed an absolute sitter from close range for Man City in the final stage

Haaland largely did what you expected from him on debut. Well, anything but scoring. He drove Andrew Robertson off the ball to force Adrian into a smart save when it felt the Liverpool left-back was in very little danger. He came and linked the game when City managed to get him involved, but that wasn’t nearly enough, especially before halftime.

Haaland finished the evening with 16 hits – Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan scored 18 as substitutes in the second half – and that number is likely to triple once City find their groove with a new target to hit. Still, Haaland completed two key passes and if he does with just 16 touches, that doesn’t bode badly at all. Guardiola will know that. For context, only De Bruyne played four more and Mohamed Salah three more in the final.

City did have to play against him more often, just like Liverpool did when Darwin Nunez stepped into the arena to win a penalty and then score. With that kind of immediacy, Kevin De Bruyne would thrive on the back and it was threatened in short periods of time.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s new star striker Darwin Nunez impressed with a goal in extra time

De Bruyne will go as far forward as last season when they operated without a real recognized striker, and the Belgian should actually have a few more than his 19 goals in all competitions from last season.

Haaland’s role on this team isn’t just to loot everything himself, his occupation of defenders will give the talisman more space. Haaland occasionally dropped in search of the ball, but not as often as during his first appearance against Bayern Munich at Green Bay last week, when Guardiola yelled for the number 9 to stay higher. Yesterday it looked more like City were not consistently playing to their obvious strengths.

However, the 22-year-old will feel that one of his chances should have bulged the net. One stood out earlier in the piece, a cross from the left begging to be paid. Haaland had cleverly broken away from Liverpool’s back four and looked all set to nod home his first competitive goal since leaving Borussia Dortmund for the club he’s followed since childhood.

Virgil van Dijk kept the star striker relatively calm in the first of many fights between the pair

However, he did not go with his head. Haaland threw a left leg to the crotch instead, the opportunity passed. Haaland has worked on scoring several goals and it was the perfect time to show that. Someone’s body can elongate limbs in a way that others can’t understand, but you suspect if one of those limbs arrives in West Ham next week, he’ll plant a forehead on it.

Then another, in stoppage time, was unusually passed. Adrian could only drag Phil Foden’s shot into Haaland’s path, but the Norway international somehow bounced back to the Liverpool bar and beyond. The shield was gone at that time, Jurgen Klopp’s side leading 3-1. Haaland found the net, skilfully sending in, only for the linesman who marked a goal kick earlier in the movement.

Is Guardiola concerned about the misses? “No, no, no,” he sighed. “He has an incredible quality and he will do it. He has an incredible feeling. When Erling Haaland scored in the States, everyone was talking about how impressive he was. He was there and had the chances – nothing changes. He is strong. Another time he will put it in the net. It’s football.

‘I’m not worried at all. The reality is we have two or three months [of matches] for us. He’s going to help us.’

Haaland will face West Ham next Sunday in his first Premier League game of the season

Guardiola will be encouraged that Haaland managed to finish the 90 minutes as City supporters only watched him for less than a half.

That was explosive, a goal within 12 minutes against Bayern, but it is realized that it could take a few weeks before he really excels at full blast and is really in tune with those around him.

And City know that if he does, it could be quite spectacular. “When a player like that comes into your team, you’re very excited,” said Rodri. “They are unique, incredible aids. They’re killers. He’s going to give us different things in the sense of a pure No.9, a pure striker. I think he’s going to give us what we need.’

He will – just not on Saturdays.