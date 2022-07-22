False balance in news coverage of climate change makes it harder to address crisis

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



What does media coverage of climate change have in common with coverage of COVID-19? Each exemplifies the media practice of “bothsidesism,” where journalists strive to present both sides of an issue, even in cases where most credible sources fall on one side.

Bothsideism — also known as false balance sheet reporting — can damage the public’s ability to distinguish fact from fiction and lead the public to question the scientific consensus on pressing societal challenges like climate change, a new Northwestern University study published in the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition has found.

“The devastating heat wave in Europe this week reminds us that we need to take urgent action to slow down man-made warming, but the media is still venting the views of people who don’t believe there is cause for concern. problem seems less dire than it actually is,” said David Rapp, a psychologist and professor at Northwestern’s School of Education and Social Policy (SESP), who co-authored the study.

The argument that climate change is not man-made has been conclusively refuted by science time and again, but many Americans believe the global crisis is either not real, not caused by us, or both, in part because the news media has denied climate change. a platform in the name of balanced reporting, according to the researchers.

In the study, the researchers found that false balance sheet reporting can make people question the scientific consensus on things like climate change, sometimes making them question whether an issue is even worth taking seriously.

Debates about the effectiveness of wearing masks in preventing COVID-19 from spreading are another pertinent example, Rapp said. Doctors broadly agree it’s helpful, but raising the voices of a few people who don’t agree can cause unnecessary confusion.

“Climate change is a great case study of the false balance problem, because the scientific consensus is almost unanimous. If 99 doctors said you needed surgery to save your life, but one disagreed, then it’s chances are you would listen to the 99,” Rapp said. said. “But we often see a climate scientist going up against a climate denier or down player, like it’s a 50-50 split.”

To conduct the study, the researchers conducted three experiments to test how people would react when two views on climate change were presented as equally valid perspectives, even though one side was based on scientific agreement and the other was not.

“When both sides of an argument are presented, people tend to have lower estimates of scientific consensus and seem less likely to believe that climate change is something to worry about,” Rapp said.

Presenting seemingly equal parties, he said, can lead to one of three problematic outcomes: doubt of consensus; confusion about what is true; and a tendency to prefer the more reassuring option, which is, “Someone’s claiming climate change isn’t something to worry about, so I’m not worried.”

The investigation confirms the concerns that some journalists and editors have expressed for years. Rapp has also studied memory, and his work in this area explains why we are susceptible to misinformation found in the media, even when presented as opinion rather than fact.

“People think that anything they can easily remember is probably true. If that’s false or misleading information that the media is overhearing or giving a platform, the person will still give weight to it if it shows up later because they have it heard it once before,” said Rapp.

To break the cycle, Rapp and study co-author Megan Imundo, a former Northwestern student who is now a doctoral student at the University of California, Los Angeles, found a promising strategy that editorial leaders could use to help readers even when “both sides Emphasizing the broader consensus of experts on climate change reduced the weight the study participants gave to climate change deniers.

“If you can remind people of the consensus view, they’ll take that up and use it,” Rapp said.

More information:

Megan N. Imundo et al, When honesty is flawed: Effects of false balance sheet reporting and weight of evidence statements on climate change beliefs and perceptions., Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition (2021). Megan N. Imundo et al, When honesty is flawed: Effects of false balance sheet reporting and weight of evidence statements on climate change beliefs and perceptions.,(2021). DOI: 10.116/j.jarmac.2021.10.002

Provided by Northwestern University





