Fallout from Glen Waverley Football Club sex act Mad Monday where pub was trashed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A football club has called an emergency meeting of all players after shocking images surfaced of teammates performing sexual acts with each other.

Glen Waverley Football Club players held raucous Mad Monday celebrations in a Melbourne pub on August 14 after their last game.

Patrons said the rowdy group smashed glasses inside and outside the pub, vaped inside, stole drinks from behind the bar and danced on tables.

They also claimed that bathrooms were damaged and covered in vomit and that players insulted other customers.

Misconduct escalated when one player lost a bet to another and forced to perform a sexual act in the pub, holding out his thumb as teammates cheered him on.

Shocking footage has surfaced of the raucous Mad Monday celebrations at a football club where a young man performed a sexual act on his teammate

The video and the scandal surrounding it made international headlines and were even picked up by US tabloids.

Club senior president Matt Hollard said all players had been called to an emergency meeting next week to discuss the matter.

He said the team decided to deal with what happened as a group, given the number of players who attended the unofficial celebrations.

Mr Hollard said club officials had contact with the players in the video and they were “OK”.

“While we’re frustrated with what they’ve done, we need to make sure they’re okay as they continue working and working on themselves,” he said.

“We will act on it and there will be consequences.”

Mr Hollard said the club has been under tremendous pressure since the video hit social media on Tuesday night, and especially since it hit the news on Thursday.

“There’s not much you can do when things like that pop up on social media, and we’re dealing with the aftermath — as usual,” he said.

“It has been a difficult time to be honest, for everyone on the committee who has put their blood, sweat and tears into the club.

“It’s been almost unbearable, relentless for the past 24 hours.”

The players didn’t really have much to celebrate after finishing last in the Eastern League’s Division 3 and being relegated to Division 4.

One of the Glen Waverley players lost a bet from his teammate – forced to perform the lewd act in the middle of a packed public pub

Glen Waverley Football Club said in an earlier statement it would take “immediate action” against the players involved in both the lewd video and the destructive behavior.

“The committee has been made aware of an incident that occurred during the post-season celebrations of some of our senior players,” it said.

“While this happened outside the club and was not an event sanctioned by the club, we are extremely saddened and disappointed at the behavior of people who should know better.

“The club is taking immediate action to address the grave violation of our culture and values ​​that occurred in this incident.”

Club officials said all players involved would be disciplined, not just the couple who committed the sexual act.

“The individuals involved, along with the wider playing group, will be both disciplined and well-trained and advised, if necessary, on the type of behavior that members of our club expect,” it said.

“Along with the physical and emotional impact this has had on the families, club members, players and wider community involved.

“There is no further comment at this time and we ask that the welfare of those be respected when dealing with the consequences of the incident.”