Falling home prices and rising interest rates are pushing 275,000 borrowers into negative equity

US home prices fell by a staggering 4 percent in 11 years, putting hundreds of thousands of borrowers at risk of going under — and those buying along the West Coast were hit hardest.

Mortgage Analysis Company Black Knight Hospitalized a 0.77 percent drop in average home values ​​nationwide between June and July, the largest month-to-month drop since January 2011 in this week’s latest monthly mortgage report.

More than 85 percent of America’s largest real estate markets are at least slightly off peak, and more than one in ten — mostly along the West Coast — are seeing prices fall 4 percent or more.

The company’s president, Ben Graboske, said July ended 31 consecutive months of rising prices. He warned that the real estate market was characterized by “volatility and rapid change.”

California technology hub San Jose has seen its biggest price drop, with homes there losing 10 percent of their value in three months.

More than one in ten homes have seen their values ​​fall 4 percent or more since the market peaked — mostly along the West Coast

Seattle (7.7 percent), San Francisco (7.4 percent), San Diego (5.6 percent), Los Angeles (4.3 percent) and Denver (4.2 percent) also saw sharp declines over the same period. perceived.

Real estate prices along the West Coast metropolitan areas are reportedly falling due to a glut of real estate on the market as people move out because of everything from high crime rates, taxes and environmental issues like drought and wildfires.

Technology companies headquartered on the West Coast are also leading the way in allowing employees to continue working from home even as the pandemic subsides, liberating many there from the need to live close to their offices.

The report offered bleak forecasts for hundreds of thousands of borrowers who bought at the peak of the market in the first half of 2022 and now saw prices plummet as mortgage rates rose.

Prices have fallen amid a recent spike in mortgage rates. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage currently charges 5.66 percent interest — an increase of nearly three points from the same time last year, according to Freddie Mac, the federal government’s lending company.

The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month in a bid to curb inflation.

A further 5 percent drop in house prices would push 275,000 borrowers and 0.9 percent of homes underwater — also known as negative equity — when the amount they owe exceeds the real market value of the property, according to the report. researchers.

A 10 percent overall fall in value would push the negative stock price to 1.9 percent, and a 15 percent nosedive would leave 3.7 percent of borrowers underwater, the report said.

Still, researchers noted that the housing market hit prolonged highs and was “in a strong position to absorb such price drops.”

“As we have already seen, such price drops would not be felt across the country and would focus on certain markets – see the US West Coast,” the study said.

Still, concerned property owners have taken to social media to voice their fears about slipping underwater. One user warned that rate hikes were “devastating to young families” who had only recently managed to climb the real estate ladder.

Another asked how many borrowers would be “soon to be flooded” as a result of falling prices and rising interest rates, while another warned of “2008 all over again” and a market collapse, defaults and evictions.

Goldman Sachs economists recently warned that home price growth in the US was expected to come to a complete halt next year thanks to dwindling demand and too much real estate up for grabs.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, warned last month that house prices could fall by as much as 20 percent next year if a recession hits, and that prices in parts of the country are overvalued by as much as 72 percent.