Fallen Eels star Jarryd Hayne celebrates Parramatta’s grand final berth in western Sydney

Hayne posted a series of clips on Instagram showing scenes in Parramatta

Parramatta will play in their first NRL Grand Final since 2009 on October 2

Fallen NRL star Jarryd Hayne was on cloud nine after Parramatta advanced to the grand final on October 2.

The former fullback – who remains on bail as he awaits a third sexual assault trial next March – was in the mood to celebrate as the Eels beat the Cowboys 24-20 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday night.

It will be the blue and gold’s first NRL decider since 2009.

Hayne, who made his NRL debut in 2006, shared footage to Instagram of honking cars and chanting Eels fans on the streets of Parramatta after the come-from-behind win in Townsville.

“If your (sic) not from Western Sydney you wouldn’t understand,” he wrote.

The former fullback was in the mood to celebrate as the Eels beat the Cowboys 24-20 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday night (pictured with wife Amellia Bonnici)

Boys don’t know what to expect next week! Best supporter base in the country!

The 34-year-old also predicted the Panthers will win the second NRL preliminary final against South Sydney on Saturday night at Accor Stadium.

‘Eels v Panthers GF. Be one of the best eva! (sic) ‘Can we get (the) same judge and touchies next week! Cheers!’

Hayne played in Parramatta’s 2009 grand final defeat at the hands of Melbourne, producing career-best form leading into the biggest game of the year.

The Storm were later sensationally stripped of the premiership due to historic salary cap breaches.

And as long-suffering fans will tell you, the Eels haven’t won a premiership since 1986, the longest drought in the NRL.

Last year, a jury found Hayne – the one-time Dally M winner – guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

At the peak of his powers, Hayne almost guided Parramatta to the grand final himself in 2009 – only to lose to the Melbourne Storm, who were later stripped of the premiership due to salary cap breaches

Hayne has vehemently denied the allegations and insisted the sexual encounter was consensual.

Hayne has twice faced a jury over the charges – his first trial in Newcastle in late 2020 resulted in a hung jury.

The second trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of sexual assault, for which Hayne was jailed five years and nine months.

He was released on February 15 following The High Court quashed his sentence.

However The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) then confirmed a third trial, set for March 6 at 6pm Sydney’s Downing Centre.