Fakhar Zaman out of T20 World Cup squad with knee injury, Shan Masood called up
However, Fakhar was mentioned as one of the traveling reserves along with Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.
Afridi and Fakhar were also absent from the 18-man roster for the upcoming T20I seven-game series against England.
Fakhar Zaman has also been given a rest from the England T20Is so he can recover from the knee injury he suffered when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final. [of the Asia Cup]’ said chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
A PCB release stated: “Afridi is expected to resume bowling early next month and will join the squad in Brisbane on October 15. Wasim Jr has been admitted after fully recovering from sideloading sustained during the Asian Cup .”
Changes to the roster can be made until October 15, without the approval of the World Cup technical committee.
After the England series, the team will head to New Zealand where they will play a T20I tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7-14.
Pakistan will play their first World Cup match against India in the MCG on October 23. They also play against New Zealand, Afghanistan and two group stage qualifiers before the top two teams advance to the semi-finals.
T20 World Cup selection: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir
Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani
England series selection: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed