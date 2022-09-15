Fakhar Zaman out of T20 World Cup squad with knee injury, Shan Masood called up

Due to a knee injury, Fakhar Zaman missed the Pakistani squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, while Shan Masood, who has yet to play a T20I, has been called up.

However, Fakhar was mentioned as one of the traveling reserves along with Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, was named in the main squad as Pakistan strives to get him fit in time for the global event. Mohammad Hasnain meanwhile ousted Dahani.

There were no major changes to the side that played the Asian Cup earlier this month. Usman Qadir kept his place despite only playing one match in the tournament and having limited match time for it.

Afridi and Fakhar were also absent from the 18-man roster for the upcoming T20I seven-game series against England.

Fakhar Zaman has also been given a rest from the England T20Is so he can recover from the knee injury he suffered when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final. [of the Asia Cup]’ said chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

A PCB release stated: “Afridi is expected to resume bowling early next month and will join the squad in Brisbane on October 15. Wasim Jr has been admitted after fully recovering from sideloading sustained during the Asian Cup .”

Changes to the roster can be made until October 15, without the approval of the World Cup technical committee.

Masood is also part of the squad for the England series, while all-rounder Aamer Jamal and legpinner Abrar Ahmed have received first international calls. Both impressed in the ongoing National T20 Cup. The first game of the series will be in Karachi on September 20, where a total of four games will take place before the series moves to Lahore for the final three games.

After the England series, the team will head to New Zealand where they will play a T20I tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7-14.

Pakistan will play their first World Cup match against India in the MCG on October 23. They also play against New Zealand, Afghanistan and two group stage qualifiers before the top two teams advance to the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup selection: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani