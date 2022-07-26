Fake Wollongong Uber driver is spared jail time after charged with sexually assaulting two women

A man who pretended to be an Uber driver and sexually assaulted two women is being spared from prison – a decision one of his victims calls “absolute bulls**t.”

Kais Dahdal sat quietly in Wollongong court on Tuesday with his wife by his side and an interpreter awaiting his sentence for the sexual assault of two women on Oct. 23 last year.

The 35-year-old Syrian doctor was fined $350 for driving without a license and given a seven-month intensive correction for two counts of sexual touching without consent.

Kais Dahdal (pictured) was sentenced to seven-month intensive correction for two counts of sexually touching without consent after he lured women into his wife’s car by impersonating an Uber driver

One of his victims, Ashleigh Rauicava, said she stood up for what is right and thanked the public for their support in a live Instagram story before going to the local court in Wollongong.

“I’ve seen a man walk away from something like this before, so hopefully today will change,” Ms. Rauicava said.

Ms. Rauicava was on the verge of tears, telling herself to “agree” before giving her followers a kiss for their support.

“We have this, I give my love to all the other women who have been through something similar,” said Ms. Rauicava.

“It’s time to stand up and do the right thing. Thank you everyone for your support, it really means a lot.’

One of his victims, Ashleigh Rauicava (pictured), who was in court, said the verdict was “incorrect” and that Dahdal should not be allowed to walk “free”.

Ms Rauicava, who was in court when the verdict was read, said it was “not true” that Dahdal was “allowed to walk free”.

‘Absolute bulls***, he can roam free and live his life as if he did nothing wrong’ [and] seek help, the rest of us are now going through therapy,” Ms. Rauicava . told ABC news journalists out of court.

“It’s been over a year and I’m still absolutely devastated inside, and he’s allowed to roam free—it’s not right.”

Dahdal took his wife’s car into Wollongong on October 23, 2021, looking for women who needed a safe way home.

As he approached his first victim, Dahdal said he was an Uber driver and offered to give her a ride.

But instead of dropping her off, Dahdal told her ‘we’re just going for a ride’, squeezed her thigh and kissed her on the lips.

“Want to have some fun?” Dahdal then asked the woman, according to court documents.

The terrified woman asked Dahdal what he meant by “nice,” to which he replied, “Do you want to fuck?”

The woman turned him down, paid him cash for the ride and jumped out of the vehicle when it arrived on her street.

Ms. Rauicava said she stood up for what is right and thanked the public for their support in a live story on Instagram (pictured) before going to court to hear Dahdal’s verdict

Dahdal then drove to a Keira Street, the city’s restaurant strip, where Ms. Rauicava left a venue after drinking the night away with friends.

After luring her into the vehicle under the guise of being a professional driver, Dahdal touched Ms Rauicava on the thigh and told her “you can pay me in sex” before jumping out of the vehicle and escaping.

On July 18, Ms. Rauicava gave a strong statement in court about the victim’s impact, explaining how that night “changed everything” for her as a “wife, mother and in my work life.”

“I thought I was tough, I’m a single mom. We can handle anything because we are strong for the sake of our children. But that night showed me that I’m definitely not,” she said.

Magistrate Claire Girotto said that while posing as an Uber driver, Dahdal violated the trust people have in using a taxi or ridesharing service.

Magistrate Girotto noted that Dahdal had no criminal history and had feelings of “self worthlessness” for not being able to practice as a doctor in Australia.

In sentencing, Magistrate Girotto referred to a mental health report that showed Dahdal was “extremely anxious, with an inability to recognize verbal and non-verbal cues.”

The court heard that the 35-year-old doctor from Syria (pictured) expressed ‘deep remorse’ for his actions and is committed to ongoing rehabilitation

“He was also consumed by attention from the opposite sex and had lost all impulse control,” said Magistrate Girotto.

When handing out his sentence, Magistrate Girotto took into account Dahdal’s commitment to ongoing rehabilitation and a letter he wrote to the court stating his “deep regret” for his actions.

Ms. Rauicava said a letter of apology to the court was not enough and did not take the victims into account.

“What about the women you destroyed, who go to bed every night terrified, things playing over and over in my head,” Mrs. Rauicava said.

Dahdal will serve order in the community under strict supervision.