Fake tradie robbers steal $30,000 from Junction Hotel, Newcastle poker machine room cash dispenser

How three criminals posing as tradies fooled an entire pub and walked away with $30,000 in gambling money

  • The daring move of three hi-vis thieves earned them about $30,000
  • The afternoon robbery at the Junction Hotel in Newcastle, NSW captured on CCTV
  • They walked out with the slot machine cash machine in a daring robbery
  • Local detectives investigate possible link to other local robberies

By Ben Talintyre for Daily Mail Australia

Three fake traditions tricked pub-goers into thinking they were busy at work when the afternoon rush started when they were actually robbing the joint.

Wearing hi-vis shorts, caps and masks, the thieves walked into the Junction Hotel in Newcastle, NSW on July 4 and quickly targeted the poker machine.

They were only in for a minute, but left with an estimated $30,000 after grabbing the ATM.

Wearing hi-vis shorts, caps and masks, the thieves entered the Junction Hotel in Newcastle, NSW, on July 4.

Even the employee in the poker engine room wasn’t aware of their ruse until the men had left.

It was around 4:30 p.m. when three robbers dressed as traditios broke into the popular pub. The first man entered through an emergency exit, and the second followed after him with a cart for the money.

A third man, also dressed in signalling, stood guard at the door.

The two inside simply lifted the dispenser onto the trolley and walked out without being challenged.

The dispenser was found weeks later dumped on the banks of the Hunter.

Local detectives are investigating links between this robbery and similar ones in the region, reported Newcastle news.

The Lambton Park Hotel, Tanilba Bay Golf Club, Mattara Hotel in Charlestown and the Hawks Nest Golf Club have all been targeted in recent months.

Each time the thieves took cigarette machines with them.

