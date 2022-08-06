Fake tradie robbers steal $30,000 from Junction Hotel, Newcastle poker machine room cash dispenser

Three fake traditions tricked pub-goers into thinking they were busy at work when the afternoon rush started when they were actually robbing the joint.

Wearing hi-vis shorts, caps and masks, the thieves walked into the Junction Hotel in Newcastle, NSW on July 4 and quickly targeted the poker machine.

They were only in for a minute, but left with an estimated $30,000 after grabbing the ATM.

Even the employee in the poker engine room wasn’t aware of their ruse until the men had left.

It was around 4:30 p.m. when three robbers dressed as traditios broke into the popular pub. The first man entered through an emergency exit, and the second followed after him with a cart for the money.

A third man, also dressed in signalling, stood guard at the door.

The two inside simply lifted the dispenser onto the trolley and walked out without being challenged.

The dispenser was found weeks later dumped on the banks of the Hunter.

Local detectives are investigating links between this robbery and similar ones in the region, reported Newcastle news.

The Lambton Park Hotel, Tanilba Bay Golf Club, Mattara Hotel in Charlestown and the Hawks Nest Golf Club have all been targeted in recent months.

Each time the thieves took cigarette machines with them.