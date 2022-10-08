‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted con man Anna Sorokin, whose plan inspired a Netflix series, has been released from US immigration detention to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said.

Anna Sorokin is under house arrest in New York City, her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said.

“Anna now has the opportunity to show her commitment to grow and give back and make a positive impact on those she meets,” Engelmayer said in a statement. “She has obstacles in front of her and she will overcome them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed her release. Sorokin, 31, fights deportation to Germany.

She was convicted in 2019 of $275,000 from banks, hotels and upscale New Yorkers to fund her luxurious lifestyle.

Under the name Anna Delvey, she pretended to be the daughter of a German diplomat, or an oil baron, and lied about a $67 million bankroll abroad to give the impression that she could cover her debts. the prosecutors said. .

Her trial attorney said she simply collapsed when she tried to start a private art club and planned to pay when she could.

The case became the basis for: the Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’, released this year.

After three years behind bars, Sorokin was… released last year and then detained by immigration authorities. They state that she has exceeded her visa and should be sent back to Germany.

An immigration judge cleared the way On Wednesday, Sorokin is released under house arrest as the deportation battle unfolds. She wears an anklet and had to post a $10,000 bail, provide an address where she will reside and agree not to post on social media.

Her current attorney, Duncan Levin, said on Wednesday Sorokin wants to focus on challenging her conviction.

