Fake heiress Anna Delvey tells journalism students she’s tired of being asked if she’s sorry

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin called out reporters for repeatedly asking her if she regretted her scam during a surprise guest lecture to Columbia journalism students late last month.

The notorious con man, 31, spoke candidly about her relationship with the press after agreeing by phone on Aug. 29 to attend an Introduction to Reporting course for freshmen from a detention center.

Sorokin — aka Anna Delvey — rose to fame after a 2018 New York magazine article exposed her life as a fake socialite who scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, hotels and friends in New York City.

Members of the class of 16 students questioned the scammer about her experience as a ‘source’ and why did she agree? to give interviews that later turned her into a celebrity.

In a transcript of the conversation shared with DailyMail.com, the scammer stressed the importance of treating sources with respect and not treating her like she’s crazy.

“It’s a fine line between being too friendly or being nice enough to make the story better,” she told the class.

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, 31, surprised Columbia journalism students last month when she appeared as a virtual guest at their Intro to Reporting class

Students were asked to ask one question for Sorokin, who was given 20 minutes to speak through an inmate on-call service at Orange County Prison in Goshen, New York.

“It’s like talking to someone. And you’re obviously willing to give more to the person you consider friendly or at least understanding. You’re not going to talk to someone who’s hostile or you don’t like.’

When asked if there was a particular question she would like journalists to stop asking her, she replied, “I’m sorry.”

Sorokin had attracted a lot of media attention after her story went viral in 2018, but she would continue to make headlines in the coming months for her egregious lack of remorse.

In a prison of 2019 interview after her conviction, Sorokin infamously told New York Times reporter Emily Palmer that she had no regrets for her crimes.

Her comments later came back to haunt her when she was asked about the article by the probation commission.

Palmer covered Sorokin’s trial for the newspaper as a freelance reporter and interviewed her several times on Rikers Island.

The journalist, who also covered the El Chapo and R. Kelly trials, is now an adjunct professor teaching introduction to reporting at the Columbia Journalism School.

Palmer told DailyMail.com that she contacted Sorokin again last month, this time inviting her to attend a lecture where students would have a chance to speak with a source and learn how to gain their trust. .

“I messaged her and asked her how she felt coming in for a visit on Day 1. She asked if El Chapo was also on the guest list,” Palmer said.

Members of the class of 16 students questioned the scammer about her experience as a “source” and why she agreed to give interviews that later turned her into a celebrity

Journalist Emily Palmer, who interviewed Sorokin in prison and covered her trial for the New York Times, now serves as an adjunct professor of Introduction to Reporting at Columbia. Last month she contacted the scammer again to invite her to freshmen

Sorokin was convicted in 2019 of second-degree theft, service theft and first-degree attempted robbery after refusing to pay at some of the city’s most expensive hotels

“Despite El Chapo’s absence, she agreed to make time and talk to the class.”

Students were asked to ask one question for Sorokin, who was given 20 minutes to speak through an inmate on-call service at Orange County Prison in Goshen, New York.

Sorokin, who greeted each person individually, often by name, candidly answered every question put to her and did not withhold her answers.

“She laughed a lot and made the students laugh,” Palmer added.

And to Sorokin’s delight, the students also noted that she didn’t sound like her character, played by Julia Garner, in the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Sorokin continues to languish in ICE custody at a New York prison after she was arrested in March 2021 for overstaying her visa.

Last month, she filed court documents to criminally despise her fired attorney for failing to provide documents she needs to challenge a eviction notice and appeal her criminal conviction.

Sorokin has been detained at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York since March 2021 for overstaying her visa.

She asked a Supreme Court judge to sentence Audrey Thomas with possible jail time, fines and attorney fees.

Russian-born Sorokin was named Anna Delvey and pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to make her way into New York high society from 2013 to 2017.

She skipped the hotel and restaurant bills, deposited and cashed fake checks before returning, and kept up the ruse by telling her friends she was having trouble with her European bank accounts so they would receive her money.

She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of eight grand thefts and theft of service charges for defrauding banks, hotels and friends of $275,000 over a 10-month period.

Sorokin sold the rights to her life story to Netflix for $320,000. Above, actress Julia Garner plays Delvey in the series ‘Inventing Anna’

After serving nearly four years, she was released in February 2021 for good behavior.

In no time at all, the German ‘heiress’ fell back to her former chic lifestyle. She rented a swanky apartment in Chelsea, Manhattan, and did the media circuit, boldly telling a reporter that “crime pays in a sense.”

She signed a deal with Netflix to advise on the production of Inventing Anna, a miniseries based on her life. A judge allowed the jailer to sign the lucrative deal as a way to repay her victims.

Just six weeks after enjoying her freedom, she was arrested by immigration officers for allegedly overstaying her visa and has been in ICE custody in Orange County, New York ever since.