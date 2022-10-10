Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin spotted at her NYC apartment following release from ICE detention

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was pictured Sunday in her apartment in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, shortly after she gave a New York Times interview in which she told readers to “ask the government” how to pay the rent.

Sorokin, 29, managed to convince a judge to let her out of jail as she battles deportation. However, Sorokin has to stay in her house 24 hours a day and most always wear her ankle monitor.

On Sunday, Sorokin was photographed next to PR guru Juda Engelmayer, smiling and waving to photographers on a sunny fall afternoon. Engelmayer brought one of his most famous customers a takeaway lunch.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the East Village today is around $3,800.

The Russian native was dressed in black and wore her famous glasses as she leaned out of the window of her apartment. Sorokin also hung out with her agent, Chris Martine, on the roof of the building. On the roof, Sorokin wore a t-shirt that read ‘Staff’. It was Martine who gave up her $10,000 bail this week to release her from prison.

The convicted fraudster has been in a New York state prison for 18 months. However, her lawyers successfully appealed to a judge to release her on Wednesday. Sorokin is forced to wear an anklet as one of the conditions of her release.

In an interview with the New York Times after her release, Sorokin spoke of her bracelet, noting, “If I have any problems with it, someone will come and fix it apparently. It is a 24/7 service. I’m thinking what to do with it.’

On Wednesday, US immigration judge Charles Conroy agreed to the release, putting her under house arrest because “she has expressed an interest in pursuing legitimate work in the United States, pursuits that will face heavy public scrutiny.”

Judge Conroy said that because she was notorious, it would be difficult for her to fly under the radar and avoid detection.

She will have to abide by release conditions imposed by both the New York State Parole Board and the immigration authorities, which, combined with her status as a public figure, will make it extremely difficult to avoid detection.

For all these reasons, the court is of the opinion that [Sorokin’s] flight risk adequately mitigated,” he said in his statement.

In her interview with the Times, “It’s just impossible to have experienced what I’ve been through without changing. I learned so much in prison.’

Sorokin explained how she got her apartment and said her lawyer, John Sandweg, had arranged the details. She said, ‘I have a great team around me, so it was all thanks to them.’

When asked how the rent was paid, Sorokin replied, “You’ll have to ask the government.” Although she later stated in the piece that the money used for her bail and the apartment belonged to her.

The fraudster remained coy about her future plans, saying, “I have so many projects I’m working on. Art is certainly one of them.’

She added: ‘I have a lot going on. I’m working on my own podcast with different guests for each episode. But it is not yet formed. It was quite difficult to record something of high quality from prison. And then there’s my book. I’d like to do something about criminal justice reform to highlight the struggles of other girls a little bit.”

Sandweg said in a statement after her release: “Immigration detention should be reserved for those who pose a danger to society or an unmanageable flight risk.

“We are pleased that after 17 months in immigration detention and years after she ended her prison sentence, the court recognized that such detention was no longer appropriate for Ana.

‘Make no mistake, she doesn’t get a free ticket’, Sandweg adds. She will face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by the government.

‘Still, the court ruled that continued detention was not necessary.’

Sorokin wants to stay in the US, despite not having a visa. She is originally from Russia, but also has ties to Germany.

She became famous in 2018 after she was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury hotels and restaurants in Manhattan.

Her crimes later became the subject of the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Sorokin has been busy behind bars with multiple media and podcast interviews.

She auctions off her prison sketches and also writes poetry.

Saturday saw Sorokin spend her time under house arrest as she posed for the camera in a dingy Manhattan apartment.