Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin says she deserves ‘second chance’ in the US

Fake German heiress Anna “Delvey” Sorokin said she wants a “second chance” to stay in the US so she can “change the story” of her elaborate scammers after spending 18 months in prison.

Sorokin, 31, was placed under house arrest Friday after 18 months in ICE custody. The judge ruled that she posed no danger to the public because she had paid $10,000 bail.

“I feel like I deserve a second chance, it was my mistake I made and I’ve served my time and I feel like I should deserve a second chance,” she said in a CNN interview on Tuesday. her East Village apartment in New York City.

The interview also gave a glimpse into Sorokin’s apartment, which featured an artwork featuring a fake newspaper called “The Delvey Crimes.”

Sorokin faces deportation to Germany after completing her criminal conviction in February 2021 — for charges of grand theft and theft totaling $275,000, including stealing at least one flight on a private jet.

Russian-born Sorokin said ‘I learned from my mistakes’ but admitted she took advantage of people

“I feel like if I left and said ‘oh whatever I’m going to just move on and happily move to Europe’, I would accept the labels they’re trying to impose on me,” she said of her potential deportation.

Sorokin was seen with an ankle monitor, as she is not officially out of ICE custody.

In an interview with the New York Times after her release, Sorokin spoke of her bracelet, noting, “If I have any problems with it, someone will come and fix it apparently. It is a 24/7 service. I’m thinking what to do with it.’

The Russian-born fraudster is also banned from using social media, but says she still feels she is “getting a second chance to fix my mistakes.”

She claimed that the media had portrayed her in an unfair way, and that portrait led to her 2019 prosecution.

“They kind of created an idea of ​​mine and I just have to deal with it,” she said. “I try not to glorify my crimes and make no one believe that this is the way to become famous.”

Sorokin said she “has suffered a lot” from the bad media, but also said, “I’m not going to cry on TV.”

When Sorokin was urged to apologize for her scams, she admitted that she was “absolutely” abusing people.

“I was younger and learned from my mistakes,” she said.

But she also said her crimes wouldn’t be as famous if they were committed in another country, implying that Americans have a penchant for famous fraudsters.

“I was thinking if I was prosecuted in Germany, I don’t think people would care,” she said.

Sorokin was seen on Tuesday en route to her first hearing on parole while still facing deportation proceedings.

Sorokin left her apartment in Manhattan’s East Village wearing an all-black outfit, her signature glasses, and the ankle monitor.

On Sunday, Sorokin was photographed next to PR guru Juda Engelmayer, smiling and waving to photographers on a sunny fall afternoon.

The Russian native was dressed in black and wore her famous glasses as she leaned out of the window of her apartment.

Sorokin also hung out with her agent, Chris Martine, on the roof of the building.

On the roof, Sorokin wore a t-shirt that read ‘Staff’. It was Martine who deposited her $10,000 bond.

The fraudster remained coy about her future plans, saying, “I have so many projects I’m working on. Art is certainly one of them.’

She added: ‘I have a lot going on. I’m working on my own podcast with different guests for each episode. But it is not yet formed. It was quite difficult to record something of high quality from prison. And then there’s my book. I’d like to do something about criminal justice reform to highlight the struggles of other girls a little bit.”

Sorokin wants to stay in the US, despite not having a visa. She is originally from Russia, but also has ties to Germany.

She became famous in 2018 after she was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury hotels and restaurants in Manhattan.

Her crimes later became the subject of the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

Sorokin has been busy behind bars with multiple media and podcast interviews.

She auctions off her prison sketches and also writes poetry.

She wrote an exclusive piece for DailyMail.com last month complaining that the US immigration system is broken, saying she spent 18 months “in the sink of the US immigration system.”

“Once you’re in ICE custody, what happens next is completely left to ICE. The disturbingly arbitrary nature of the civilian immigration detention system allows immigrants to be detained indefinitely without a judge ever having to assess whether bail or electronic verification is an appropriate alternative to detention,” she added.

“The prison where I live is known for being understaffed. To help alleviate that problem, in the past few weeks alone, 61 immigrants have been removed from this facility without notice and transferred to a facility in Mississippi, where ICE can detain them at a lower cost.

Now those inmates are far removed from their local support systems of friends or loved ones, and those lucky enough to have lawyers have been robbed of the ability to communicate with them easily and personally. Remote hearings are not suitable for suspects to consult with their lawyer during the proceedings.’