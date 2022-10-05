Fake German heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin is granted bail – again

<!–

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin has managed to convince a judge to let her out of jail while she fights deportation.

The convicted fraudster has been in an upstate New York prison for 18 months.

But her lawyers appealed to a judge on Wednesday to grant her release.

U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy agreed, placing her under house arrest because ‘she has shown an interest in pursuing lawful employment in the unattached states, pursuits that will be subject to great public scrutiny.’

‘It is the right decision. There is no evidence that she poses a threat to public safety or flight risk. And if Ms. Sorokin screws up, she goes back into custody, attorney John Sandweg said. Bloomberg.

Guards at the prison where she was detained confirmed to DailyMail.com that she remains there for the time being.

Sorokin wants to stay in the United States, even though he does not have a visa. She originally comes from Russia, but also has ties to Germany.

She rose to fame in 2018 after being arrested for fleecing luxury hotels and restaurants in Manhattan out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Her crimes later became the subject of the popular Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Sorokin has kept busy behind bars with numerous media and podcast interviews.

She has auctioned off her prison sketches and has also written poetry.