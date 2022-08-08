Fake designer sunglasses lack adequate UV protection and can result in cataracts, optometrists warn

Fake designer sunglasses are often ill-equipped to protect the eyes from harmful UV rays, optometrists warn.

A recent survey found that nearly two in five social media users have purchased cheap designer sunglasses through online advertisements.

But experts at the College of Optometrists in London have said many of these pairs are counterfeit and do not have proper ultraviolet (UV) protection.

Exposing your eyes to the sun’s rays puts you at risk for serious eye conditions, such as cataracts and macular degeneration, which can lead to vision loss.

Daniel Hardiman-McCartney, clinical advisor at the College of Optometrists, said: ‘While fake designer sunglasses may look good, they often don’t protect against dangerous UV rays.

‘You don’t have to buy expensive sunglasses to get the necessary protection.

“A cheap pair of sunglasses from a reputable high street shop can provide just as much UV protection as a designer brand.”

Social media ads often claim to sell legitimate Ray Bans and other designer brands at a discounted price. However, optometrists claim that these are often fake and that the lenses do not contain the UVA and UVB blocking material needed to protect the wearer’s eyes (stock image)

A quarter of respondents said they buy shades from an online store and a fifth said they would pick them up from a beach vendor, which often sells counterfeit items (stock image)

HOW DO YOU CHECK THAT YOUR SUNGLASSES ARE UV SAFE? You can tell if sunglasses offer UV protection by checking whether the frame has the CE or UV400 mark. The lens hood category (0-4) should also be marked on the frame, for example ‘C3’ followed by ‘CE’. The CE mark indicates that the sunglasses meet EU health, safety and environmental requirements and thus provide a good amount of UV protection for your eyes. Source: Specsavers

A survey of 2,001 UK consumers found that the cost of living crisis has prompted a third to look for cheaper sunglasses as their budgets have plummeted.

Social media ads often claim to sell legitimate Ray Bans and other designer brands at a discounted price.

However, optometrists claim that these are often fake and that the lenses do not contain the UVA and UVB blocking material necessary to protect the wearer’s eyes.

Mr Hardiman-McCartney said: ‘It is very important that you know what to look for to ensure that your sunglasses provide the right levels of UV protection.

‘Always buy sunglasses with the UV mark, either the British standard (BS EN ISO 12312-1:2013), CE or UKCA mark.

“Your local optometry practice is also a good place to get advice about eye health and find the perfect-fitting sunglasses.”

Exposure to UV light can increase the risk of several eye diseases, including cataracts, macular degeneration and ocular melanoma.

Cataracts occur when the lens in your eye develops cloudy patches that obstruct vision.

The macula is the part of the eye that controls sharp, straight vision, and when damaged it can lead to blurry or no vision in the center of the visual field.

If the pigment-producing cells in the eyes divide and multiply too quickly, they can cause the development of a dangerous tumor in the eye.

Much of the cataract-producing damage caused by the sun’s UV rays can be prevented by wearing proper sunglasses (stock image)

Macular degeneration is a condition that can lead to blurred or no vision in the center of the visual field. It is the leading cause of blindness and is caused by UV damage (stock image)

What are cataracts and macular degeneration? Exposure to UV light can increase the risk of several eye diseases, including cataracts, macular degeneration and ocular melanoma. Cataracts occur when the lens in your eye develops cloudy patches that obstruct vision. The macula is the part of the eye that controls sharp, straight vision, and if damaged, it can lead to blurry or no vision in the center of the visual field. If the pigment-producing cells in the eyes divide and multiply too quickly, they can cause the development of a dangerous tumor in the eye. There is some evidence that the risk of developing this cancer, ocular melanoma, is increased by UV exposure.

There is some evidence that the risk of developing this cancer, ocular melanoma, is increased by UV exposure.

The survey also found that many people prioritize style over safety; half of respondents said they wouldn’t buy anything that doesn’t look good, even if they had the right UV protection.

Dark lenses also only reduce brightness and do not affect the penetration of UV rays.

When it comes to where to buy shades, a quarter said they would buy them from an online store and a fifth said they would pick them up from a beach vendor, which often sells counterfeit items.

Two-thirds of respondents also mistakenly associate a high UV risk with the sun, and a third would probably only protect their eyes from UV when abroad.

But even on cloudy days in the UK UV can be dangerous.

Just over half of respondents said UV protection is the most important factor when buying sunglasses, but a third of people are unaware of the long-term effects of excess UV on their eyes.

This lack of knowledge could be even more costly for children, as the study found that parents are far more likely to apply sunscreen to their children than to make sure they protect their eyes.

While 58 percent of respondents said they always put sunscreen on their children, only 43 percent said the same about sunglasses.

“Whatever the weather, parents should protect their child’s eyes from UV rays, just like their skin,” said Mr. Hardiman-McCartney.

‘Even in cloudy weather, there can still be a lot of UV light.

“Children’s eyes are more sensitive to UV rays due to their larger pupils and the brighter lenses in their eyes, which means that even in lower UV conditions, protecting their eyes is a must.

“I recommend that parents look for sunglasses with the correct UV label and protect their eyes with a wide-brimmed hat.”