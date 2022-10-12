'Fake Barbie' OnlyFans model Abigail White begged Bradley Lewis to 'stay with me' as he lay dying

<!–

An OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend after an argument begged him ‘not to leave her’ while she waited for help to arrive, her trial has heard.

Abigail White, 24, urged Bradley Lewis to ‘stay with me’ as a neighbor frantically tried to save his life by applying pressure to his stab wounds while also calling 999.

Prosecutors allege White stabbed her boyfriend, 22, through the heart in March this year after he expressed a desire to end their relationship.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court watched a video of neighbor Laura Cundy’s police interview in which she said she heard White screaming hysterically from the house next door.

Mrs Cundy said she heard White shouting: ‘Someone help, I can’t get through.’

White, who has previously referred to herself as ‘fake Barbie’, screamed: ‘Why aren’t they responding? Why is it taking so long?’ as neighbor Laura Cundy tried to get through to the emergency services

She said she rushed to the house to find Mr Lewis lying on his back on the kitchen floor and a bloodstained kitchen knife on a radiator cover.

Mrs Cundy said she thought Mr Lewis was already dead as he was ‘extremely pale and unresponsive’ but she saw his shallow breathing.

She used a t-shirt she found in the kitchen to apply pressure to the wound in his chest, following instructions from the operator.

And Mrs. Cundy told the officers that when she asked what happened, she told me he did it to himself.

‘I said what led to this point did you argue? She confirmed ”yes”.

She added: ‘There were no tears, no breakdown, just a fact of “he did it”.

White is currently on trial at Bristol Crown Court after pleading not guilty to murder. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but this plea was not accepted

Pictured: Forensic technicians at the scene where Bradley Lewis was fatally stabbed on March 27, 2022

Mrs Cundy said that when she tried to call 999, White, who has previously referred to herself as ‘fake Barbie’, screamed: ‘Why aren’t they answering? Why is it taking so long?’

She told police that White touched his face and said: ‘Stay with me, stay with me. Where are they?’

The court heard White said “nothing of any negative nature” to Mr. Lewis while she was in the house.

Mrs Cundy said it took about five or six minutes for the call to emergency services to connect, but “it felt like a lifetime”. She stayed with White and Mr. Lewis until paramedics arrived.

She said her husband pinned White to the wall to allow paramedics to administer first aid to Mr. Lewis.

The court previously heard the pair had been drinking at the Horseshoe Pub in Kingswood, South Glos., on March 25.

An ‘animated’ White had punched a man and swept Mr Lewis’s beer off the table before getting a lift home from another man.

Earlier in the trial, jurors heard Mr Lewis terrifyingly say “I’ll be dead when I get home” as the trio drove home.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital in the early hours of March 26.

White denies murder, but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.