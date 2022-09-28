WhatsNew2Day
‘Faith restored in humanity’: Loyola Chicago’s 103-YEAR-OLD Sister Jean throws the first pitch

‘Faith Restored to Humanity’: Loyola Chicago’s 103 YEAR OLD sister Jean throws first pitch at Cubs-Phillies game at Wrigley Field

  • Cubs fans cheered on 103-year-old Sister Jean in the Windy City on Tuesday
  • She threw an underhand throw in her wheelchair at Cubs mascot behind the board
  • The nun was then given a warm hug after the ball bounced toward home plate
  • She rose to fame during March Madness 2018 after Loyola Ramblers’ Final Four run
By Alastair Talbot for Dailymail.Com

Published: | Updated:

Sister Jean threw first pitch to an incredible 103 year old before the start of a three-game MLB series between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

The Loyola-Chicago chaplain, who rose to fame overnight in the US in 2018 while sitting on the bench of the Jesuit college men’s basketball team en route to the March Madness Final Four, got a lot of cheers at Wrigley Field when she turned her into an underhand toss. wheelchair.

She then got a warm hug from the Cubs mascot ‘Clark’ after the ball bounced toward home plate.

Faith restored in humanity Loyola Chicagos 103 YEAR OLD Sister Jean throws

Loyola University Chicago’s Sister Jean, 103, threw first pitch for Cubs-Phillies Tuesday

Collegiate chaplain threw an underhand throw from her wheelchair at Cubs mascot ‘Clark’

The nun, whose real name is Jean Dolores Schmidt, wore a No. 103 Cubs jersey with Sister Jean on it as a testament to her new age.

Her last public appearance at Wrigley Field was in 2018 when she stood on the mound for the start of a Cubs game against Pittsburgh. Sister Jean was 98 at the time.

That same year, after her appearance in the Final Four, her bobblehead sold for over $300 on eBay.

Sister Jean had her own bobblehead made in 2018 after appearing in the NCAA Final Four

Sister Jean rose to fame with the Loyola Ramblers in the 2018 March Madness tournament

Social media users reacted with delight to the clip, with one admitting that his ‘faith had been restored’

In 2021, she was featured on camera again by the likes of ESPN, CBS and TNT as Loyola advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2021 March Madness tournament.

Before the Ramblers’ game against the top-ranking University of Illinois, Sister Jean incorporated her own scout report into her pre-game opening prayer.

In it, she admitted that she didn’t want to see either team crash out of the NCAA tournament because of their Illinois roots.

Shirts with the face of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt hang from the railing from four years ago

Sister Jean turned 100 on August 21, 2019. A year later, she moved into a senior home in downtown Chicago.

The nun appeared on the NCAA March Madness last year after Loyola-Chicago qualified for the tournament, with several news sources reporting that she was still in good health.

In August, the Loyola station of the Chicago Transit Authority subway was dedicated to her in memory of her milestone age.

Social media users were also thrilled to see the clip of her appearance on the mound at Wrigley Field, with one comment: “Faith restored to humanity.”

Another said, “She’s an icon!”

