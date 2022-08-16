Faith Hill and Tim McGraw seen celebrating daughter’s birthday at New York City hot spot Polo Bar

<!–

Power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were spotted leaving Polo Bar with their daughters in New York City on Saturday night.

Dressed for a party, the duo wore a yin and yang vibe to celebrate daughter Maggie’s 24th birthday at the NYC hot spot.

Hill and McGraw looked happy and relaxed and seemed to be enjoying the night out with their three girls. In addition to Maggie, they have Gracie, 25, and Audrey, 20.

At age 54, Hill—who most recently starred in Paramount’s 1883—looked youthful as ever as she rocked a long black spaghetti strap maxi dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her tight and tanned shoulders and arms.

Embellishing her evening look with a silver chunky oversized link bracelet and matching earrings, Hill effortlessly elevated what was an otherwise casual outfit into a classy evening look.

The blonde singer and actress pulled her hair into a neat ballet bun on top of her head, opting for a vibrant bright pink lipstick and natural eye makeup that encouraged her dark, edgy evening look.

Tim McGraw kept it a bit country with worn cowboy boots.

The 55-year-old country icon chose white fitted jeans and a tight light gray polo shirt for dinner.

Gently tucked into his pants, the star chose to keep the look cool while unbuttoning his shirt to peek into his strong chest.

Tanned and fit, McGraw dropped the cowboy hat and wore his hair neatly parted on the side.

Hill and McGraw, who married in 1996, have accomplished a lot together, but it is by far the achievement they are most proud of.

McGraw has consistently credited his devoted superstar wife for the success of their marriage, their family, and even his life.

In an interview in 2018 with PeopleMcGraw said, “I can go down a dark road sometimes if you don’t feel good about yourself, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man.’

Leading up to what will be their 26th wedding anniversary in October, Hill and McGraw – known as Country Music royalty – seem to be stronger than ever.

During a fun night at the Polo Bar in NYC with their girls Gracie, Maggie, Audrey, the couple continues to strengthen their close unity.