Fair Trading issues warning not to buy from filter company Tru Water  

An official consumer watchdog has warned people not to do business with a company that sells water filters after receiving hundreds of complaints about goods not being shipped, wrong orders arriving and problems getting refunds.

Valerie Griswold, executive director of NSW Fair Trading, advised consumers not to buy from Tru Water, which primarily sells water filtration systems and purification tablets through two websites: truwater.com.au and truwater.co.nz.

Ms Griswold said Fair Trading has received 355 complaints and 164 inquiries about the company and its websites as of April 2020.

An image from the Tru Water website featuring NSW Fair Trading warning consumers not to do business with the company

“Consumers are complaining about delayed and partial delivery of orders, products replaced without customer consent and misrepresentation of goods advertised on the website,” said Ms Grisworld.

On the website productreview.com.au, the company scores an average star with almost unanimously scathing feedback.

“What a horrible experience,” wrote one reviewer.

‘Placed an order for an item, was told it was due 5-10 days to ship. A month later, nothing.’

Tru Water operates websites with Australian and NZ domain names, but NSW Fair Trading has warned people to avoid them

Orders not arriving was a common complaint.

“I ordered two water filter candles from this company three months ago and after following up several times, my order is still ‘pending,'” one website user wrote.

“The first time I followed up on my order (after waiting for two months) the company apologized and said they had a glitch and didn’t process my order from their side, but I could expect the order to be delivered in the next five to dawn.

Tru Water customers have gone to online review websites to complain about products not arriving

“That was a month ago, and after following up again, I still haven’t heard anything and my order still hasn’t shipped. I asked the company for a refund for my $84 dollars, which went unanswered. Very disappointed.’

Some customers say that the products they received are not the products they ordered through the website

Others complained that they did not receive the product ordered

‘Purchased water filter listed as in stock and had no shipping update for 2 weeks,’ wrote another reviewer.

A number of customers have complained that they were having trouble getting their money back

‘Followed and after a month finally received a “compatible” product instead of the real water filter. Go elsewhere.’

Tru Water has been approached for comment.

Calling the numbers advertised on the company’s website resulted in an automatic “number not connected” message.

Tru Water sells a number of water filtration and purification products, but customers have complained that they did not receive what was advertised

Ms Griswold urged anyone dissatisfied with their dealings with Tru Water to contact NSW Fair Trading by calling 13 32 20 or by calling their website.