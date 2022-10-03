Failure to learn lessons of 2008 caused LDI pension blow-up

The crisis in the UK fixed benefits market last week was like a repeat of the 2008 banking crisis – just with different acronyms. It was triggered by a burst of LDIs – or liability-driven investment strategies, a huge £1.5 trillion corner of the financial markets that most people had never heard of. Half a dozen lessons from 2008 have not been learned.

1. There is no such thing as risk-free. Aside from the three-letter acronym, LDIs have little in common with CDOs, or collateralised debt bonds, the financial instruments that spread the contagion of defaulting subprime mortgages a decade and a half ago. Pension funds were at risk, banks were not. And the trigger was a collapse in the price of government bonds, not home loans. Still, there are clear parallels – most clearly the AA-rated gilts that support the LDI strategies were treated as risk-free, as were the AAA-rated CDOs that grew into nearly worthless junk. Even if you accept that credit risk on government bonds is fairly minimal, the market risk in these normally ultra-liquid securities is routinely underestimated.

2. Ultra-low interest rates have obscure side effects. Years of low interest rates leading up to 2008 had encouraged a debt-fueled “quest for yield” that led investors to risky assets. The even lower rates that followed in 2008 had a profound effect on DB’s pension funds. The gilts and bonds of these funds did not yield enough to meet the obligations of the schemes. LDI, based on borrowing (or “repo-ing”) against the collateral of low-yield gilts, became an increasingly popular way for deficit-compensation schemes. But what in some cases started out as a hedge, in some cases became a leveraged bet – an irresistible way to ‘juice’ otherwise low returns.

3. Liquidity and capital are intertwined. In 2007-2008, banks and their regulators initially argued that the system was plagued by a liquidity crisis caused by a terrifying drying-up of funding markets rather than deeper weaknesses. A similar argument was made last week about the pension fund turmoil. Supposedly, the schemes only had a temporary shortage of collateral to cover their gold-plated repo activities, and that caused panic. The argument was that the underlying funding of the pension plans, thanks to the higher gold yields, actually looked actuarially healthier. In practice, however, a significant devaluation of gilts that may not last long is a meager basis for financing retirement benefits. Fortunately, the Bank of England’s rapid purchase of gold seems to have solved the problem for the time being.

4. Amateurish governance is dangerous. One of the lessons from bank failures in 2007-2008 was that expertise matters: having a bank run by a retail boss (as was the case with the failed HBOS) was probably unwise; many bank boards lacked the skills and knowledge to be effective supervisors. Similar criticisms have been leveled at the amateurism of some pension fund managers for years, but little has been done to professionalize a system that regulates the retirement prospects of millions.

5. Regulations are lacking. Whenever a crisis grips part of the financial system, it’s tempting to yell, “Where was the regulator?” In the case of the LDI ruptures, the UK pension regulator can claim to have accepted the risks. Last month, the chief investment adviser wrote that some pension plan managers were “unprepared” for the collateral demands that rising interest rates would mean for their LDI portfolios. But the tone in a blog was reminiscent of how the BoE, as the crisis of 2007-2008 loomed, indicated that it was aware of the developments and had warned about the risks in speeches and newspapers. The Executive Board did little in practice, partly due to a lack of powers. After 2008, rules were introduced for bank capital and liquidity, and regulators began annual industry stress tests. The Pension Supervisor could also be given more powers.

6. Policymakers can make things worse. Governments and central banks paved the way for the 2008 crisis with free money and lax regulation. Yet lawmakers are once again pushing deregulation agendas. In the US, Republican senators last week introduced a new bill stating that both crypto assets and private equity should be allowed privately. retirement plans. In the UK, the government wants to make it easier for pension funds and life insurers to invest in riskier assets, putting political necessity over concerns about asset illiquidity and risk. If you adopt such a policy, you are asking for trouble – again.

patrick.jenkins@ft.com