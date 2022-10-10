At a rally for Republicans in Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal investigation into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that previous presidents were doing the same.

trump card claimed that Barack Obama was transporting “truckloads” of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, that Bill Clinton was carrying records “from the White House to a former car dealership in Arkansas,” and that George HW Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them.”

In reality, National Archives and Records Administration employees, not former presidents, transported presidential records to these facilities for temporary sorting and storage, following security protocols in the process, according to NARA statements and Associated Press reporting.

That’s very different from Trump accommodate classified documents of his own presidency in various storage rooms on his Florida estate, said Timothy Naftali, a professor of public service and history at New York University.

“Of course it takes time to build a presidential library. During that period, the National Archives must keep these presidential documents in a safe place,” Naftali said. “They are not put in closets in public clubs.”

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

TRUMP: Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they put them together. So they are in a bowling alley, slash Chinese restaurant.”

THE FACTS: While the elder Bush’s idea sneaks those documents into a combination bowling alley and Chinese restaurant, colorful internet reactionsit’s not accurate.

NARA archivist, not Bush, transferred the documents to what had once been Chimney Hill Bowl in College Station, Texas, to what had once been Chimney Hill Bowl in College Station, Texas. AP report at the time. They converted it into a warehouse and swapped bowling alleys for storage on shelves where they could store the boxes of documents. To fit everything in, they also co-opted a former Chinese restaurant next door.

Under the Presidential Records Act, NARA has custody of all presidential records held by former administrations. The agency is responsible for sorting the documents and storing them safely until a presidential library can be built to house them.

In the case of Bush’s documents, the temporary repository used by NARA archivist was protected by guards, television monitors and electronic detectors while the documents were sorted, the AP reported at the time. They were later moved to the George HW Bush Presidential Library and Museum, also in College Station, where they now reside.

Trump’s comments were intended to mitigate the fact that he had classified documents in Mar-a-Lago by saying that Bush had his own documents in an old bowling alley, Naftali said.

“But that’s complete nonsense,” he said. “These are buildings that the National Archives took over, renovated to meet archival standards and security, and then they put the materials there.”

Benjamin Hufbauer, a University of Louisville professor who researches presidential libraries, agreed that Trump’s claim was incorrect. “It’s really like apples and oranges,” he said.

TRUMP: Clinton “took millions of documents from the White House to a former car dealership in Arkansas.”

THE FACTS: Clinton didn’t bring documents to an ex-car dealer, NARA did.

NARA announced in May 2000 that it would transport documents from the Clinton presidency to a storage facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, which was formerly the Balch Motor Company. The facility, which NARA leased, was located less than 2 miles from what later became the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, where the documents are kept today.

TRUMP: Obama “moved more than 20 truckloads, more than 33 million pages of documents, both classified and unclassified, to a poorly constructed and totally unsafe former furniture store in a rather bad neighborhood in Chicago, by the way, with no security.”

THE FACTS: Again, NARA, not Obama, transported these documents — while following its own storage standards, the agency said.

About 30 million unclassified documents from the Obama administration are in a Chicago area building that once belonged to the furniture company Plunkett district and local government records.

These documents are stored in accordance with the agency’s archival storage standards, according to NARA. That standards include things like fire safety, pest control, and security guidelines for certain types of documents.

Comments made by a NARA official the city’s zoning committee before the end of Obama’s term also determined that the facility would be monitored overnight.

The administration’s classified documents are stored in separate secure locations in the Washington, DC area.

