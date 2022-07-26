FaceGym tools have had impressive results for thousands of Americans – and there’s now 20% off

Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. Making a purchase through links on this page may allow DailyMail.com to earn an affiliate commission.

Real women across America post dramatic transformation photos after trying massage techniques and facial workouts at home by FaceGym.

The before and after photos show off sculpted, toned and lifted facial features and are so impressive it looks like they had surgery, but the results are thanks to the FaceGym home workout programs and affordable sculpting tools they have used.

After using FaceGym tools for just 14 days and following facial workout routines at home (which last only five minutes), users report less puffiness and sharper cheekbones

The trainings include the use of FaceGym tools like the Multi-Sculpt Contour Tool and the face ball to stimulate circulation and tighten the facial muscles to result in a more sculpted appearance, similar to how training other muscles in the body tightens them up. And it’s a lot cheaper than surgery, especially since DailyMail.com readers can now save 20 percent with the code DM20.

This dynamic ball is the first step in your facial workout, designed to deeply relax muscles, discharge and detoxify the skin. Do this before applying any skin care products and it will be prepared to sink your cleanser, moisturizer and serums deeper. Use code DM20 Save 20 percent. Store

FaceGym workouts are split into a warm-up, workout and cool-down and the Multi-Sculpt is what you use to take the tension out of your skin and clear blockages. It comes with a 10-step exercise program so you know exactly how to use it to strengthen, brighten and detox. Famous fans include Naomi Watts and Elizabeth Olsen. Use the code DM20 Save 20% Store

And the facial aids are also endorsed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars with Anna Taylor Joy, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner having FaceGym appointments for the Oscars. Meanwhile, Naomi Watts, Elizabeth Olsen and Ellen Pompeo incorporated FaceGym techniques into pre-Emmys and pre-BAFTA award night preparation.

Results are often immediately visible, while 14 days of use can result in even more dramatic transformations. If you have a big party, wedding or other special event, you only need two weeks of preparation and you will be asked questions about what you’ve done to look visibly younger, like some of the women who make their online transformations.

Fast-acting: Shoppers report seeing results immediately after one at-home treatment, meaning it can be done just before a big night out for visible results

Eight days later: Using FaceGym’s revolutionary skincare tools, inspired by their iconic facial workouts, users report incredible results at home

Both the multisculpt tool and the ball come with a QR code that links to exercises you can follow each day.

The idea is that the movements target all 40 of our facial muscles to stimulate blood flow and make them firmer and it works for thousands of real women.

You can use them with your regular skin care products, but for even stronger results it is recommended to use them with a FaceGym product such as AUTUMN CLOTHING.

Liftwear is a premium gel-cream moisturizer designed to firm, lift and brighten your best corners. A potent formula speeds up your skin metabolism, intercepts the early effects of lifestyle aging and helps even skin tone, reduce the appearance of age spots and recharge skin’s energy for instantly firmer-feeling skin. In studies, shoppers reported that after a single use, skin immediately feels firmer and lifted, and fine lines and wrinkles are less visible. Store

No Needles or Surgeon: FaceGym’s revolutionary skincare tools can quickly produce visibly lifted, plump skin without invasive procedures

Like a full-body workout, the FaceGym program begins with a warm-up, progresses to a workout, and ends with a cool-down.

To detoxify and cool down the face before working on your facial muscles, it is recommended to use the face ball about your complexion.

Start the workout routine by rolling the yoga ball over your face to release tension and warm up your facial muscles before the workout

Simply place the ball in the center of the forehead and press down on the muscle before using scooping movements to lift and stretch the area of ​​tension, then move to the jaws, cheeks and neck for extra relief.

The hero product that you will use for the main body of the workout is the Multi-Sculptwhich reviewers say has the power to “reverse the effects of aging.”

Shape your face: The FaceGym Multi-Sculpt has six sides to stimulate your face and help you strengthen all 40 facial muscles

A hexagonal gua-sha tool made of durable stainless steel, the edges help you lift, contour and release tension in the face, clear blockages in the muscles and aid lymphatic drainage to relieve the skin and fine soften lines.

The Multi-sculpting has hundreds of five star reviews on the FaceGym website, with one reviewer sharing, “Love this multisculpt tool, it really does get rid of puffiness and shapes cheekbones.” Also great for relieving jaw tension and generally giving your face a lift.

Another fan praised the quick effects, adding: ‘I’ve been using this for a week and starting to notice a difference in my face! It’s slimmer and less puffy.’

Save on a youthful-looking face: The FaceGym Multi-Sculpt tool is reduced by 20 percent when you use the code DM20

Financial Times columnist Inge Theron came up with the idea of ​​FaceGym after becoming addicted to fillers and other invasive beauty treatments while working as a spa critic.

She explained: “I took three months to recover at an ashram in Mexico, where the injectables were massaged out of my face for an hour twice a day using ancient Inca techniques.

“I’ve learned that you can tone and shape the muscles in your face just as much as you can in the rest of your body. And I realized I’ve never looked so good – younger than I had in years, and all natural.

“We are now incredibly lucky to have such an engaged FaceGym community, and they are all happy to share their skin transformations with us because our workouts, tools and skincare really work. There’s nothing I love more than seeing how FaceGym helps people around the world achieve their skin goals and feel ultimate confidence!’