Facebook whistleblower complaints claim company MISLED investors about COVID misinformation efforts

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen filed two new SEC complaints this month alleging the company misled investors about the company’s efforts to fight COVID and climate misinformation, redacted documents have revealed.

The pair’s complaints against the social media giant build on a case filed last year by former employee Haugen alleging that the company, now Meta, knowingly spread false or divisive information.

Other complaints raised in the lawsuit were that the company was aware of the negative impact its platform Instagram is having on teenage girls and that it has contributed to violence in developing countries.

The complaints come from tens of thousands of internal documents that Haugen seized before he left the company in May.

The new complaints, discovered by The Washington Postalleging that Facebook has made “material misrepresentations and omissions in statements to investors” about the company’s campaigns to suppress misinformation on their platform.

The new allegations come after whistleblower Frances Haugen, pictured, testified before Congress earlier this month about Facebook’s failings.

In one of the new files, ex-Facebook project manager Haugen, who worked for the company’s civil integrity department until she resigned over concerns that the company was prioritizing “profit over safety,” claimed that Facebook officials did nothing about it. misinformation about climate change featured prominently on their site, despite executives calling it a “global crisis” and promising to address it in earnings talks.

The complaint also alleged that the company did not have a clear policy in this regard.

A second, accompanying complaint further alleges that Facebook has lied to the public about the progress it has made to address misinformation about the Coronavirus on its platform.

In the filing, Haugen, 37, says that while Facebook executives publicly promoted to remove misinformation about COVID, internal documents the company had taken after her layoff “paint a different story.”

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen (pictured) speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Brussels in November. Haugen left the company, now Meta, last year, claiming it knowingly spread false or divisive information

The complaint points to internal communications between Meta executives regarding anti-vaccine sentiment in comments and internal surveys on their site, showing that they were aware of a rapid increase in misinformation about COVID on their site, and deliberately did nothing to address this.

“Some investors just won’t want to invest in a company that doesn’t adequately address such misinformation and then engages in misstatements and omissions on the subject,” read one of Haugen’s complaints.

If the allegation is true, Meta would have deliberately lied to the public in the past year about attempts to remove the false information.

Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri, meanwhile, has claimed the company has and continues to remove controversial vaccine claims from their site, saying staffers have worked to spread accurate and “authoritative information” about climate change, race and COVID and vaccines.

Haugen has repeatedly targeted her former boss Mark Zuckerberg, with Meta denying her allegations of wrongdoing

“There are no ready-made solutions to stop the spread of misinformation, but we are committed to developing new tools and policies to combat it,” Pusateri told The Post Friday.

Facebook rebranded itself as Meta last year, after Haugen made her claims against the company public and remained anonymous until a bombshell interview with ’60 Minutes’ in October. Earlier this month, the social media giant’s stock price fell sharply after it was revealed that its new subscriber base had begun to decline as younger users shun Facebook and Instagram from other social media platforms such as TikTok.

In the interview, Haugen, who had held data management positions at Silicon Valley giants Google and Yelp and helped find the dating app Hinge before being recruited by Facebook in 2019, said she was alarmed by the company’s repeated attempts to to put its own interests above those of the public. , and decided to take action last spring.

Iowa-born Haugen then resigned from the company, taking tens of thousands of pages of Facebook’s internal investigation.

“I’ve seen a lot of social networks and it was significantly worse on Facebook than anything I’d seen before,” Haugen said. “Facebook has shown time and again that it prefers profit over safety.”

After leaving the firm, Haugen contacted John Tye, founder of the nonprofit law firm Whistleblower Aid, to help her build a case for the firm, which he agreed.

Meta, which is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, saw its stock price plummet earlier this month after a decline in the number of users of its platforms was reported, raising concerns for the future.

In August, after lawmakers wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting an internal investigation into the social and emotional wellbeing of children on Instagram, Haugen reached out to lawmakers and shared some documents with them. .

With Haugen’s new information, lawmakers announced two hearings focused on Facebook’s negative impact on children, after the company responded to the lawmaker’s question with a letter detailing the positive effects of its image-sharing apps. to children, while questions about its influence were ignored. internal research.

Haugen has since appeared before the US Congress, EU officials and, most recently, the Australian Parliament, calling for transparency regarding the social media giant’s practices and the harmful effect these practices could have on its users.

“As long as Facebook operates in the shadows and hides its research from public scrutiny, it’s inexplicable,” said Haugen of the nearly $1 trillion company, whose market value suffered an unprecedented blow earlier this year.

The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram more secure, but will not make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical gains for the people. Congressional action is needed,” Haugen said.