Facebook to test encrypted Messenger chats, follows announcement it shared messages with police

Facebook will test encrypted messages and secure storage for all end-to-end chats for a full release by 2023, according to a release from parent company, Meta.

The purpose of the encrypted messages is to allow users to save and backup messages in case users lose their phone or want to restore message history on a new device, Meta said.

This means that [they] can’t access your posts unless you choose to report them to [Meta].’

An announcement to allow users to encrypt messages comes three days after the company revealed it had turned over chats between a Nebraska mother and daughter about the preparation for the teenage daughter’s internal abortion to police officials.

Despite the possible link between the two incidents, the “announcement was not related to the Nebraska case or law enforcement investigations,” a Facebook representative told DailyMail.com.

Meta, the social media giant’s parent company, passed on the direct messages as part of an investigation into the illegal abortion of the Nebraska teen, court documents show (File photo)

Jessica Burgess (right), 41, and her daughter Celeste (not pictured), 17, were charged with removing, hiding or leaving a dead human body

Celeste Burgess, 17, allegedly had a stillbirth before burning and burying the fetus

“We’ve been planning this announcement for months and regularly share updates on our progress toward standard end-to-end encryption for personal messages and chats.”

The first tests of end-to-end encrypted chats started in August 2021.

The Nebraska Police Department filed a search warrant in June 2022 requesting Meta’s records of Jessica Burgess and her daughter, Celeste.

The investigation into the mother-daughter duo began in April, two months prior to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, after police received reports that Jessica had administered abortion pills to her daughter.

“Nothing in the search warrants received from local law enforcement officials mentioned abortion,” Facebook said in a statement, while the company was informed that officials were investigating a “case of a stillborn baby who was burned and buried.”

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and the chairman of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told DailyMail.com that Meta “regularly passes on user information requested by U.S. law enforcement” and that the practice is “not uncommon.”

Messages between Jessica and Celeste, dated April 20, revealed that Jessica had advised her daughter on how to use the abortion pills.

Two days later, the couple is said to have burned and buried the fetus after Celeste had a stillbirth.

Both women were charged with removing, hiding or leaving a dead human body and charges of concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

A copy of the chat between Celeste and Jessica released by Meta to the Madison County Police Department

Meta, in a statement shared on Twitter, stated that it was unaware that law enforcement officers were investigating an alleged illegal abortion

Jessica was later charged with two additional felony charges, including performing or attempting an abortion after more than 20 weeks and performing an abortion as an unlicensed physician.

Celeste was 23 weeks pregnant at the time of her alleged stillbirth.

Both women plead innocent and are currently awaiting trial.

Additional updates to Meta’s Messenger app include the ability to undo messages and remove “disappear mode.”

Messenger will soon include a new mode where all messages will disappear at a selected time after being seen.

Secure storage of Messenger chats can be accessed via a PIN or generated authentication code, with additional recovery via a third-party cloud service.

Storage is currently being tested on both Android and iOS and is not yet available through the desktop app or chats that are not encrypted.