Facebook posts declining revenue for the first time in company history

Facebook’s parent company Meta has reported an annual decline in quarterly revenue for the first time in the company’s history.

Meta on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue of $28.82 billion, down 1 percent from a year ago and less than Wall Street analysts had expected.

The company also said it expects third-quarter revenue to fall further to between $26 billion and $28.5 billion, and said “a continuation of weak ad demand” would weigh on sales.

Analysts expected revenue of $30.52 billion for the current quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The social media giant also reported earnings of $2.46 a share, short of the consensus estimate of $2.59 a share, according to Refinitiv.

Facebook’s parent company Meta has reported an annual decline in quarterly revenue for the first time in the company’s history. In the photo: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Shares of Meta fell as much as 6 percent in extended trading immediately after the announcement.

In a statement, CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted some of his favorite initiatives, including Facebook’s TikTok challenger Reels and artificial intelligence.

“It was good to see a positive trajectory in our engagement trends this quarter from products like Reels and our investments in AI,” said Zuckerberg.

“We are putting more energy and focus on our key business priorities that unlock both short and long-term opportunities for Meta and the people and businesses that use our services.”

Story in development, more to come.