Facebook ‘looks to quietly cull 12,000 underperforming workers’

Facebook’s CEO hosted a Q&A session with employees last week, indicating that a hiring freeze in place since May will remain

Mark Zuckerberg plans to lay off up to 12,000 underperforming Facebook employees after launching a review process last week asking managers to flag workers who ‘need support’, reports say.

This comes just days after Zuckerberg announced a hiring freeze and warned of plans to ‘sharply reduce headcount growth’ for the first time in the company’s history.

Facebook’s CEO said during a Q&A with employees last week that the company would extend a hiring freeze that has been in place since May. During this meeting, he said that steps would be taken to reduce costs.

Zuckerberg has suffered significant losses to his personal fortune, which has fallen by nearly a third in a year.

Meta will end its lease on the 200,000-square-foot office space at 225 Park Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, anonymous sources told Bloomberg

The 225 Park Avenue office had served as a ‘big bridge’ to a new space in Hudson Yards that was slated to open soon

Meta will also close one of its New York offices as part of a plan to reduce growth and cut costs by at least 10 percent in the coming months, Bloomberg reported.

The office had acted as a ‘big bridge’ to a new space in Hudson Yards, which was scheduled to open soon but has been delayed.

“Twenty-fifth Park Avenue South has served as a great bridging site to get us to our new offices at Hudson Yards and Farley,” Meta spokeswoman Jamila Reeves said in an emailed statement.

A 300,000-square-foot expansion of the company’s 770 Broadway office was planned earlier this year, but those plans were abandoned this summer, Bloomberg reported

The closing comes as Meta has combined office space in New York and ahead of plans for its massive 1.5 million square foot Hudson Yards office.

It’s part of a shift in the company’s approach to office space in New York and is the latest in a series of changes that signal intentions to downsize and slow growth in the city.

Meta currently has four offices in New York City at 770 Broadway, 225 Park Avenue, the Farley Building and Hudson Yards.

With the expansion of the office at 770 Broadway on hold and departure from 225 Park Avenue to take place soon, the company will focus on Hudson Yards and the Farley Building.

New York City has faced devastating economic consequences of telecommuting as people have continued to work from home even as the pandemic began to abate.

A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the value of office buildings fell by nearly 45 percent in 2020 and is expected to remain about 39 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

The study suggests that New York will be responsible for 10 percent of the nearly $456 billion in value lost in office space across the United States.