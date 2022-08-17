Just as Thursday is the day we open the snake pit to see how the vipers are doing, so Tuesday is the day we have to check in on Facebook.

Just a few weeks ago, Facebook’s friends argued that Apple App Tracking Transparency (ATT) could be responsible for the recession.

No, really, that’s what they said.

At least they fit the brand. You wouldn’t go to Facebook for an opinion that isn’t exaggerated and completely disconnected from reality, would you?

At the same time, the company and its friends are trying to portray Apple as an even conglomerate bent on destroying small businesses, the economy itself, your livelihood, and an adorable baby capybara. bit of your privacy.

iOS privacy: Instagram and Facebook can track everything you do on any website in their in-app browsers

Every time you follow a link on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook apps, they default to using their in-app browsers instead of opening the link in Safari. Many apps do this, but Meta’s apps…

…actively run JavaScript commands to inject an additional JavaScript SDK without user consent, also keep track of user’s text selections.

Facebook is lying about Apple 2 IDG

Okay, sure, but what about THE ECONOMY?! The economy runs on injected JavaScript, you know!

Many people have estimated how much ATT costs Facebook. Some of us even go so far as to put it on our Schadenfreude sandwiches that we stuff ourselves into every day. But John Gruber of Daring Fireball and Nick Heer of Pixel Envy both wonder if ATT really has as big of an effect as it claims.

Facebook is a mature app that is getting harder and harder to attract younger users. Sure, it’s a great place for grandma to radicalize so she can protest the aliens housing animal shelter volunteers in the basement of a local bagel shop, but how can we children into dangerous whack-a-doodle conspiracy theories?

The timing isn’t quite right either. ATT was introduced in Spring 2021 and iOS users have been known to upgrade quickly, but Facebook didn’t feel the crunch until this year.

However, the Macalope can still enjoy its harmenfreude buns because whatever is causing the problem, Meta is still feeling the effect, like in February when it had a record effect.

“Meta Erases US$252 Billion in Value, Largest Destruction in History”

[munch munch munch] mmmf. Oh mah ged. [munch munch munch] So buckle up.

Gruber believes the reason why Meta is looking to the metaverse as its next big thing is precisely because it knows it can’t save Facebook. The demographics don’t lie and they don’t stop when they roll over you. If his metaverse hopes are in any way related to his AI efforts, then you can expect the same kind of nuanced socio-political effect you see on Facebook.

“Meta asked users to test its AI chatbot. Turns out it’s not certain Biden won in 2020 and is acting on Jewish stereotypes”

Pleasure. In any case, Mark Zuckerberg apparently isn’t allowed either.

The Macalope has said it before and he will say it again: Meta/Facebook is a poor company. Cosmically evil and innate to nothing good. Whatever it is that hurts the business, all the Macalope can say is keep going.