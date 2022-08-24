Facebook hit by massive outage in Australia due to bizarre technical glitch

<!–

Millions of Australians have been hit by a bizarre technical glitch on Facebook, which caused other social media sites to collapse.

Users of the social media giant have reported widespread issues on their Facebook news feed.

Downdetecter.com.au discovered a huge spike in notifications from the social media app around 4 p.m. Wednesday with 95 percent of feed complaints.

Many users have complained that their news feed is littered with hundreds of people posting to celebrity profiles, including Taylor Swift, Nicky Minaj, Harry Styles, Eminem, and Joe Rogan.

Technology expert Trevor Long tweeted: “People reporting that their Facebook feed is being overtaken by random posts on celebrities and pages we normally don’t see. Someone at Facebook is scrambling to undo a change, I think.”

Facebook has not yet confirmed an issue.

The outage has caused everything from mass confusion and frustration to amusement.

Is someone else’s Facebook feed completely borked? Seeing everyone’s comments to other people and other pages. The (timeline) is even more nonsense than usual,” one man tweeted.

Those with a sense of humor glitched to participate in the wider Facebook community, while others posted memes that joked about the outage.