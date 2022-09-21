Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announces he’s expecting third child – after losing $71 BILLION

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced he is expecting his third child – hours after it was revealed his net worth had plummeted by $71 billion.

The business mogul, 38, shared the exciting baby news via Instagram amid reports that he had lost billions of dollars after trying to pivot into the metaverse.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, already share two children together, two daughters named Maxima, six, born in December 2015, and August, five, born in August 2017.

‘Lots of love. Excited to share that Max and August are having a new little sister next year,’ he wrote on social media alongside a snap that showed the billionaire with his wife, Chan, as he placed his hand on her stomach.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (seen with his wife on September 15) announced he is expecting his third child – after it was revealed his net worth had plummeted by £71bn.

The business mogul, 38, shared the exciting baby news via Instagram amid reports that he had lost billions of dollars after trying to pivot into the metaverse

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, already share two children together, two daughters named Maxima, six, born in December 2015, and August, five, born in August 2017

The announcement comes less than a day later Bloomberg reported that the entrepreneur had lost a large chunk of money over the past year.

‘Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year,’ Mark wrote on social media

According to the outlet, he was worth $142 billion in September 2021, but as of Tuesday, his net worth was reported at just $56 billion.

The economic headwinds meant Zuckerberg was ranked 20th among global billionaires – his lowest place since 2014.

The New York-born billionaire has seen his fortune steadily slip away since launching Meta, Facebook’s parent company, in October 2021.

In February, Meta revealed no growth in monthly Facebook users, sparking a historic collapse in the stock price and lowering Zuckerberg’s fortune by $31 billion — resulting in one of the largest single-day declines in wealth ever.

The announcement comes less than a day after Bloomberg reported that the entrepreneur had lost a large chunk of money over the past year

The billionaire (seen with his wife after the birth of their daughter, Max) has seen his fortune steadily slip away since launching Meta, Facebook’s parent company, in October 2021

Almost all of Zuckerberg’s fortune is tied up in Meta shares, as according to the company’s latest proxy statement he owns more than 350 million shares. He is seen with his family

Almost all of Zuckerberg’s fortune is tied up in Meta shares, as according to the company’s latest proxy statement he owns more than 350 million shares.

Zuckerberg launched Facebook in February 2004, during his sophomore year of college.

He later expanded by buying Instagram and WhatsApp, and last fall he announced that the parent company would change its name from Facebook, Inc. to Meta Platforms, Inc. to ‘reflect its focus on building the metaverse’ – something that has emerged. to backfire on the computer log.

Meta is underperforming its peers, Bloomberg reported — down 57 percent this year, versus 14 percent for Apple, 26 percent for Amazon and 29 percent for Google parent Alphabet.

Zuckerberg and his wife, a philanthropist and former pediatrician, 37, met at a frat party when they were both attending Harvard University.

They started dating in 2003 and were married nine years later – in May 2012 in an intimate ceremony held in their backyard.

After the birth of their first daughter, the couple announced in a letter wrote to Facebook that most of their money would be left to charity, rather than their offspring.

The share price of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has plummeted, falling 30 per cent over the past six months (pictured)

Zuckerberg and his wife, a philanthropist and former pediatrician, 37, (seen in 2019) met at a party when they were both attending Harvard in 2003, and married in 2012

The couple previously started the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative together, an organization dedicated to ‘personal learning, curing disease, connecting people and building strong communities’, and they revealed that ’99 percent of their Facebook shares’ would be given ‘to further this mission’ during their lifetime.

‘We know this is a small contribution compared to all the resources and talents of those already working on these issues. But we will do what we can and work together with many others,’ they wrote at the time in a joint statement.

During an interview in 2019 with Gayle KingZuckerberg opened up about keeping his children down to Earth despite his great fortune.

‘How do you raise children when you can really give them anything, materially, to be grounded?’ asked King, to which the Facebook founder replied: ‘Well, I think first of all we’re not giving them everything.

‘It’s an important piece, but they also just have a responsibility.’

Chan added: ‘They have duties, they have responsibilities. We also take them to work. Mark and I take them both into the office to see what we do, how we contribute.’

He also revealed on Lex Fridman’s podcast that he sits down with his daughters every night before bed to discuss the things that he feels ‘are most important in life’, including taking care of yourself and your health, appreciating your friends and family and achieving your future goals.

While chatting with The timesChan revealed that she and her husband shared parenting duties — with her getting them ready in the morning and Zuckerberg handling the bedtime routine.

She also revealed that August has been ‘coding’ with her dad since she ‘turned three’.