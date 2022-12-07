Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Facebook Dating will use your face to verify you’re old enough to date
Tech

Facebook Dating will use your face to verify you’re old enough to date

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Facebook Dating will use your face to verify you're old enough to date

Meta is testing a new age verification system on its Facebook Dating platform to determine if you’re over 18, but only if you live in the United States.

Age Verification On Facebook Dating (opens in new tab) seems to be taking cues from both Tinder and Bumble’s own systems. Meta offers users two different ways to verify their age: via a video selfie or by uploading a photo of their ID, which is very similar to how Facebook confirms account identities (opens in new tab).

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving...

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: A pricier mid-end with...

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Instagram will finally help creators understand why they’re...

Tencent’s Anime AI Picture Generator Hits Global Social...

Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms

Apple will finally encrypt iCloud Backups as part...

Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging...

Smaller African countries are industrialising faster than their...

Vivaldi is adding Mastodon to its browser

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More