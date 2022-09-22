Facebook CEO, wife cited in alleged plot to sway 2020 presidential election in Biden’s favor

A conservative think tank has filed a legal complaint against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan over allegations that they spent $500 million to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election.

Chan and Zuckerberg are named in one of two complaints filed with the Internal Revenue Service by the Center for Renewing America (CRA), a conservative nonprofit led by former deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought.

According to FOX BusinessThe complaints filed with the IRS allege that the high-ranking Facebook officials attempted to influence the 2020 presidential election in favor of current President Joe Biden with $500 million funneled through nonprofit, tax-exempt voting groups.

CRA says the donations should have been taxable because they were used for election campaigns.

CRA also filed a second complaint against the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), and National Vote at Home Institute (NVAHI), alleging that they played a key role in the scheme to now to help President Biden win the vote.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan pictured together at an event

The complaints continue arguing that Zuckerberg hired former President Barack Obama campaign manager David Plouffe to carry out the plan.

CRA believes that Chan and Zuckerberg created large multimillion-dollar subsidies and that Plouffe directed the money to democratically oriented areas in swing states.

The think tank also claims that Plouffe used the three nonprofits to implement the plan.

Those are tax-exempt, with the CRA saying that the exemption was inappropriate in the case of the grants, and that tax should have been paid on the donations given the purpose for which they were allegedly used.

In a statement shared with FOX Business, CRA said Chan and Zuckerberg “disguised the political nature of their donations” and called the alleged situation “outrageous.”

David Plouffe, Former President Barack Obama’s Campaign Manager

“It is beyond shameful to imagine federal taxpayers subsidizing the partisan preferences of billionaires who could have easily given a Democrat super PAC in 2020,” the think tank said in its statement.

“But then, of course, they wouldn’t have been able to get a tax deduction, so they disguised the political nature of their donations and shuffled them through ‘charitable’ middlemen, forcing ordinary Americans to foot the bill,” the CRA continued.

Vought, who was appointed to the position by then-President Donald Trump, was endorsed by the president for one term after announcing the organization’s launch.

“Russell Vought has done a fantastic job in my administration, and I have no doubt that he will do a great job in continuing our quest to make America great again,” Trump said in a statement released in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump, who was kicked off Instagram and Facebook in June 2021

The news comes just hours after Semafor Media broke a story claiming that Trump, who has been banned from Meta sites, could return to Facebook and Instagram once his two-year suspension ends.

Former President Trump was taken off the apps in June 2021 after an investigation into whether his messages ignited the deadly January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol uprising.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs for Facebook parent company Meta, recently spoke to Semafor Media at an event in Washington, DC, where he said the company will evaluate the situation before making a decision.

“If we believe there is content on our platform that will cause real harm – physical harm – then we feel we have a clear responsibility to act against it.” said Clegg.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, displays their logo outside HQ

In filing their complaints, CRA hopes their claims will prompt further investigation into Chan and Zuckerberg, as well as the nonprofits.

“We leave it to the Bureau to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a criminal investigation into Chan or Zuckerberg for tax fraud,” the CRA complaint said, according to FOX Business.

Nevertheless, it is at the very least the duty of the IRS to recover what is likely a false tax deduction on the order of about a hundred million dollars: an illegitimate taxpayer subsidy used to support Democrats’ electoral purposes. “