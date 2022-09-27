Facebook busts Chinese influence network targeting Americans on abortion and guns ahead of midterms

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Meta removed a Chinese influence network that attempted to fuel political tensions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter ahead of the midterm elections.

The accounts impersonated Americans to target people on both sides of the political aisle on hot-button issues like abortion access and gun rights and polarizing public figures including President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Ben Nimmo, Global Threat Intelligence Lead for Meta, says the activity marked a shift for Chinese influence operations that typically seek to shape public opinion abroad by pushing pro-Chinese propaganda and attacking the United States.

“While this operation was small, it is different from the other Chinese operations we’ve seen and aborted in the past,” Nimmo said. “It’s talking to Americans, pretending to be Americans instead of talking about America to the rest of the world.”

The operation, which originated in China, received little involvement and was not directly attributed to the Beijing government.

China appears to be experimenting with new tactics as part of its wider influence operations, according to Graham Brookie, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

“I would call this very similar to some of the more traditional and aggressive Russian state-backed influence operations targeting hot-button issues in the United States,” Brookie said.

The influence operation was mainly aimed at the United States and the Czech Republic.

“I don’t think China is trying to change the outcome of various problem-oriented political dialogues in the United States or to change the results of specific elections,” he said. “They’re trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t in terms of influence operations in a slightly more aggressive way.”

None of the messages reached a large audience. In total there were 81 Facebook accounts, eight pages, one group and two accounts on Instagram.

About 20 accounts followed one or more of the pages. About 250 accounts joined one or more of the groups. According to Meta, fewer than 10 accounts followed one or more of the Instagram accounts.

Meta said it removed them all for violating its policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

Meta took down another Chinese network in 2020 that posted about US politics, but it mainly targeted users in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

David Agranovich, director of threat disruption, said Meta is very alert to any attempt to disrupt the US election.

In August, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter removed an influence operation promoting US foreign policy interests abroad.

That operation promoted the positions of the United States as it attacked China, Iran, Russia and other countries, researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory and the research firm Graphika found.

(c)2022 USA today

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.