Facebook BANS LibsOfTikTok ‘for good’ after it campaigned against Boston Children’s Hospital

The infamous ‘Libs of TikTok’ account has been suspended from Facebook over recent reports from the account about a Boston hospital providing ‘gender affirmative care’.

The person behind the account — previously doxxed as a real estate agent in Brooklyn, Chaya Raichik — announced Wednesday that they no longer had access to the account.

She wrote“They suspended our account and we immediately appealed. Within 2 minutes they replied that we were suspended for good. “I’m sure we’ve received a full and fair assessment.”

Raichik clarified that while the page is indeed still alive on Facebook, she can’t access it and apparently never will.

A spokesperson for Meta, owner of Facebook, did not respond to a request from DailyMail.com for comment.

The ban ostensibly comes after Boston Children’s Hospital claimed it was facing harassment and threats over its Gender Multispecialty Service Program, or GeMS, which it claims provides gender-affirming care to “eligible adolescents and young adults.”

The hospital has been accused, falsely, of performing hysterectomies on underage children as part of that care.

The Boston Police Department told the Washington Post that they have investigated potential threats to the hospital. Twitter has also said they are investigating, according to NBC News.

Liberals have asked Twitter to do the same as Facebook.

Erin Reed, a self-described ‘Activist, content creator, queer legislative researcher, mother and D&D DM’, tweeted to 70,000 followers: ‘They are leading a violent campaign against children’s hospitals and disrupting services. They are called out by the national media. TWITTER MUST FOLLOW or else it will become complicit in what is to come’.

Alejandra Caraballo, a podcast host and clinical instructor at Harvard Law School, wrote, “Facebook has permanently suspended Libs of Tiktok. When even Meta steps in, you know it’s bad. Your move @TwitterSafety’.

Erin Reed, who describes herself as “Activist, content creator, queer legislative researcher, mom and D&D DM,” tweeted that Twitter should do the same with the Libs or Tik Tok Twitter account

A liberal activist said: ‘If even Meta steps in, you know it’s bad’ and also called on Twitter to ban the account

Much of the controversy stems from a claim on LibsoftTikTok that the hospital offered such treatment, in a still public tweet from 11 august

The claims are based on videos from the hospital’s YouTube account discussing medical care for transgender patients. The video has since been removed from Boston Children’s YouTube page.

The story gained traction among activists who were critical of gender-affirming care for underage children, even going as far as former President Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller, calling it “monstrous.”

Miller then asked, “How can anyone involved in this still have a medical license?”

Podcaster David J. Harris called one of the videos “pure evil” and claimed that hysterectomies had been performed by minors.

Activists Christopher Rufo and Matt Walsh also attacked the hospital, with Walsh saying ‘Every sensible and decent person in the country must unite against it’.

Boston Children’s Hospital is proud to be ‘home of the first transgender health program for children and adolescents in the US’, says it has faced threats and false claims

Posters on right-wing bulletin boards have even called for the “execution” of the doctors and urged people to call the hospital, the paper said. Shame.

Boston Children’s told DailyMail.com in a statement on Wednesday: “The commentary and online attention that followed was based on the erroneous claim that Boston Children’s perform genital surgery on minors in connection with transgender care.”

“For hysterectomies and other genital surgeries performed as part of gender-affirming care, Boston Children’s requires a patient to be able to self-consent. Age 18 is used to represent the default age of consent for medical decision making. Boston Children’s does not perform genital surgery as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18.”

Multiple fact checkers, including: PolitiFact and Main storiesboth disproved the idea that they perform hysterectomies on children.

The video does not suggest that the procedures are available for underage patients.

An employee confirmed to NBC News that the hospital has sent an email to employees with instructions on how to respond to such threats.

The hospital’s statement continues: “We are deeply concerned about these attacks on our clinicians and staff, fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community.”

Libs of TikTok eventually claimed the hospital’s denial was a lie, saying they had materials that girls as young as 17 could use in a share pile after.

The account wrote, “While I never mentioned a specific age, Boston Children’s does in fact offer ‘gender confirmation’ surgeries for minors. After the videos went viral, they quietly updated their website. They changed the age requirement for vaginoplasty from 17 to 18, adding, “We only perform gender-confirming hysterectomies on patients 18 years of age or older.”

The hospital responded to Raichik’s allegations with a statement to DailyMail.com: ‘For surgical consultation, you must be 17 years old and between 18 and 35 years old at the time of surgery. We have since updated this to reflect the protocols for the practice, which we have always adhered to (no operations under the age of 18)’.

They added that Boston Children’s “requires” a patient to give consent and the laws say 18 is the standard age.

Trans activists have said Boston Children’s has been targeted in the past, while Health Liberation Now’s Lee Leveille said they were targeted in 2021 for providing “gender-affirming care.”

Earlier this year, the FBI said it foiled a planned cyber attack on Boston Children’s by hackers working for the Iranian government.

The hospital itself says it remains “proud” to be the only hospital in the country to provide this type of care.