Face-tattooed Jaimes Sutton with ‘BEAST’ on his head wanted by police near Deniliquin

A man with the word ‘BEAST’ on his forehead is being chased by the police.

Jaimes Sutton, whose entire face is covered in tattoos, is wanted with an open arrest warrant and is known to frequent the Deniliquin area, near the NSW-Victoria border.

Sutton was released on bail on charges of assault and property damage related to domestic violence.

Jaimes Sutton, whose face is covered in tattoos, is wanted over an outstanding arrest warrant

Sutton is known to frequent the Deniliquin area, near the NSW/Victoria border

He is due to appear in court earlier this month.

Photos from Sutton’s social media accounts show him raising his rough finger, while a tattoo on his fingers reads ‘game over’.

Another photo shows him wearing a bandana over his face while smoking a cigarette in his car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deniliquin Police Station on 03 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come