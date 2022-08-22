Face of mystery stone age woman REVEALED: Scientists use skeleton to rebuild likeness

The face of a mysterious woman who died 5,700 years ago stares at us thousands of years after a scientific reconstruction of her facial features was completed.

The ‘Penang woman’ was found in April 2017 in Guar Kepah, northwest Malaysia, where she was buried after her death, aged about 40, in the late Stone Age.

Now a forensic facial reconstruction has revealed her likeness for the first time in thousands of years, with the results published in a new academic study.

Researchers used digital techniques to reconstruct the face of the ‘Penang woman’. The result offers a unique glimpse into the past – a resemblance to a face that has gone unseen for millennia

How was the face of the Penang woman reconstructed? Researchers have given the Penang woman a face using the Forensic Facial Approximation method. First, they performed a CT scan of the skull to determine gender, age and ancestry. They then created a digital model of the skull using 3D modeling and animation software. They then used facial measurements from living individuals to predict the thickness of soft tissue around the nose and mouth.

Brazilian graphics expert Cicero Moraes and a team from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Penang used digital techniques for the task.

Moraes said: “Initially, specialists in forensic sciences study the skull to determine whether it is male or female, its age and ancestry – roughly speaking, African, Asian or European.

“Once they’ve collected the data, they’ll send the digitized skull over so we can perform the approximation.

‘We studied CT scans of modern Malaysians to get a clearer picture of nasal projection, the size of the lips relative to the skull, the position of the eyeballs and other structures.

‘In addition, we also use the anatomical deformation (or adaptation) technique, in which we take one or more virtual donors and deform their structure on the skull to be approached.

‘The process has a certain complexity, but certainly the digital approach we use is much simpler and more accessible than the classical form, which is based on manual sculpture.’

The result offers a unique look at the past: a resemblance to a face that has gone unseen for millennia.

However, Mr Moraes emphasized that it can always be only an approximation.

A digitized version of the skull was used along with CT scans of modern Malaysians to get a clearer picture of the nasal projection, the size of the lips relative to the skull, the position of the eyeballs, and other structures

“Because that’s what it’s about,” he said.

“We use statistical and structural data to get an idea of ​​what the face might look like in life.”

Shaiful Idzwan Shahidan, of USM’s Department of Archeology, said he now hoped to repatriate the other 41 skeletons unearthed at Guar Kepah.

These remains, excavated by British archaeologists between 1851 and 1934, are currently in the Netherlands, at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden.

The remains of the Penang woman were only found during groundworks for the construction of an archaeological center, so her is the only body of Guar Kepah still in Malaysia.

Her age at death is estimated to be about 40 years old. The dating was estimated on the basis of tooth wear and tooth development, and also determined by closure of the cranial suture.

“Since the body was buried under the shell center, the preservation of the skeleton is relatively good,” says the scientist.

“It’s rare to find an ancient skeleton in an open-air archaeological site, especially in a tropical climate like Malaysia.

‘The shell pit helps with preservation and conservation.’

“She died about 5,700 years ago, based on chronometric dating of shells found in the burial trench.”

The woman’s cause of death has not yet been determined.