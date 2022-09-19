WhatsNew2Day
Fabio Quartararo bears brutal injuries from dramatic crash at the Aragon Moto Grand Prix

Fabio Quartararo carries brutal injuries from dramatic crash at the Aragon Moto Grand Prix on Sunday as the world champion shows his fighting skills to the world

  • Moto GP world champion crashed out of the Aragon race in dramatic fashion
  • Fabio Quartararo was scarred from his brutal accident after the race on Sunday
  • The Frenchman’s torso was bandaged after he came off his bike at 100mph

Fabio Quartararo has been carrying his brutal injuries after his crash in the Aragon Moto GP on Sunday.

Frenchman Quartararo performed well in the race in seventh and felt afterwards that he was well positioned to challenge as high as third.

But in the third lap, the reigning world champion got away after colliding with the back of Marc Marquez.

Fabio Quartararo wore bandages across his torso after his dramatic crash in the race
The six-time world champion, racing for the first time since June, backed up as he turned into Turn 3 to prevent himself from sliding the rear wheel.

Footage from the rear camera of Quartararo’s bike shows him then bumping into the back of Marquez before sliding out and sending him off his Yamaha.

As a result of being thrown across the road while traveling at 100km/h, the Frenchman suffered friction burns as well as scratches to his chest and torso when he was hit by his bike.

Footage showed the Frenchman being thrown from his bike after colliding with Marc Marquez
Rear camera footage showed him going round the bend and unable to swerve out of the way of the man in front
After the race, Quartararo, who was wearing bandages across his body, particularly on his torso and upper chest, was asked how he felt after the crash.

‘Sore and burnt. It’s a shame because it’s the first time I’ve felt good in Aragon for many years, he said.

‘Marc turned so well but also had a slip. I had better traction, didn’t expect it and just hit the back [of him]. I don’t remember the exact situation, but it’s a shame in just the third corner,’ he added.

Quartararo was thrown from his bike at 100 mph while appearing to look good in the race
Despite his injuries, the Frenchman hopes to be back for the next GP – in Japan on Sunday.

“Japan is a number I love,” Quartararo said. ‘Hopefully we can drive there [despite the typhoon warnings] because many riders have not been to Japan on a MotoGP bike, e.g [Enea] Bastianini.

‘I feel that Japan can be a good track for us, because although there is a lot of acceleration, there is also a lot of deceleration. That is our strong point. So hopefully Japan happens.’

The dramatic footage from his own bike captured his terrible fall in all its ferocity
