Fabio Paratici holds talks with AC Milan over defender Japhet Tanganga’s loan

Tottenham sports director Fabio Paratici held talks with AC Milan on Thursday about the rental of defender Japhet Tanganga.

Milan have also asked about possible deals for Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon, who are also redundant at Spurs.

Paratici and Milan also discussed the possibility of Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr being loaned to the Italian champions.

The 19-year-old Senegal international stayed on a rental basis with previous club Metz last season.

Tanganga is currently the subject of much interest after Antonio Conte and Spurs opened up the possibility of leaving him on loan this summer.

The 22-year-old defender has played 43 games for Spurs and has represented England at various youth levels.

If Tanganga joins the Italian champions on loan, he would make a move to Fikayo Tomori, who came to Milan permanently last summer and has been booming since moving to northern Italy.

Tomori was influential last season when Milan won their first Scudetto in over a decade and wrestled the title from city rivals Inter Milan, who had won it under Conte the season before.

The Spurs defender will hope, if he joins Milan, that his career will receive the same boost Tomori’s received after his move to Italy.

Tanganga, unlike Reguilon and Ndombele, traveled to Korea for Spurs’ pre-season tour and was part of a squad that was put to the test by their manager in the Far East.

The players had to run 30 field lengths in what was seen as a sign of Conte putting the squad to the test to try and prepare them for a successful season as the Spurs look to end a 14-year trophy drought.