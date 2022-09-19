Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane ‘one of the greatest forwards of all time’

Former England coach Fabio Capello has labeled current Three Lions captain Harry Kane as one of the best strikers of all time.

England are preparing to face Italy and Germany in the final international break before the World Cup, a period in which Kane could become his country’s all-time leading goalscorer with the Tottenham forward currently just three goals behind current record holder Wayne Rooney.

Capello, speaking to Sky Sportssaid Kane is ‘England’s most important player’ because of how often he is involved in his side’s build-up play, after acknowledging the quality of the 29-year-old.

When asked if Kane is one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen, Capello said: ‘I think so. He is so lucky to be trained by [Antonio] Conte, who has helped him improve.

‘Kane doesn’t just wait for the ball. Now he drops out and joins the build-up. He is a player who scores goals and gets assists.

‘Looking at the greats, such as the Brazilian Ronaldo. He didn’t get many assists, he just scored goals. Kane is a player who gets involved in the build-up and is often the player who gets an assist and sets up his teammates. I think he is England’s most important player.’

Capello, now 73, was England manager for just over four years between 2007 and 2012

England face Iran on November 21 in their opening match of the World Cup, which will be held in winter for the first time ever due to extreme summer temperatures in host country Qatar.

Capello, who managed the Three Lions between 2007 and 2012, suggested the team is more likely to succeed at the Qatar World Cup because it takes place during the season.

“I’m really interested to see who comes out on top at the World Cup in Qatar,” he said.

‘As a former England coach, when I coached the team in September, October and November, we were ready to face the best teams in the world. In March and April it was half bad because the physical level was falling and we found it so very hard in June.

Gareth Southgate’s side kick off their World Cup campaign on November 21 against Iran

‘I want to test my theory that England are a good side at this time of year, so apart from having talented players and a top manager, can they be really competitive and win a big tournament like the World Cup?’

Gareth Southgate’s side will be one of the favorites to win the competition after reaching the semi-finals in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

They face Italy in Milan on Friday before hosting Germany on Monday in their final two games before the tournament kicks off.