Fabian Schär’s rocket and Callum Wilson’s chip seals all three points for Newcastle

Nottingham Forest were defeated in their return to the Premier League after goals from Fabian Schär and Callum Wilson secured all three points for Newcastle.

There wasn’t much to separate the two sides in the first half, but the Magpies drove ahead in the second as Schär’s strike broke the stalemate in the 58th minute – before Wilson slumped 20 minutes later.

Steve Cooper’s newly formed squad will hope their luck is different when they host West Ham next Sunday.

More to follow

Fabian Schär opened the scoring with a thumping long-range attack in the 58th minute

Newcastle appeared to be the stronger side before their centre-back finally opened the scoring