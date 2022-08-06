WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Fabian Schär’s rocket and Callum Wilson’s chip seals all three points for Newcastle

Sports
By Merry

Fabian Schär’s rocket and Callum Wilson’s delicious chip seal all three points for Newcastle over Nottingham Forest…

  • Newcastle recorded a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon
  • Fabian Schar opened the score with a thumping long-range attack
  • Before Callum Wilson ended the afternoon with a delicious chip
  • Steve Cooper’s Forest struggled for possession in their Premier League return

By Craig Hope for the Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Nottingham Forest were defeated in their return to the Premier League after goals from Fabian Schär and Callum Wilson secured all three points for Newcastle.

There wasn’t much to separate the two sides in the first half, but the Magpies drove ahead in the second as Schär’s strike broke the stalemate in the 58th minute – before Wilson slumped 20 minutes later.

Steve Cooper’s newly formed squad will hope their luck is different when they host West Ham next Sunday.

More to follow

Fabian Schär opened the scoring with a thumping long-range attack in the 58th minute

Fabian Schär opened the scoring with a thumping long-range attack in the 58th minute

Newcastle appeared to be the stronger side before their centre-back finally opened the scoring

Newcastle appeared to be the stronger side before their centre-back finally opened the scoring

Callum Wilson drives away celebrating after Newcastle's second goal

Callum Wilson drives away celebrating after Newcastle’s second goal

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Antonio Colak nets his first Rangers…

Merry

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s 74th minute…

Merry

Aleksandr Mitrovic proves he is READY…

Merry
1 of 4,218

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More