FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have warned of a section of tail in the seaplane type that crashed into Puget Sound, Washington state last month, killing 10 people.

The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive regarding Otter seaplanes. The directive, released Tuesday, warned of possible cracks and corrosion in a component called the elevator, a movable surface of the horizontal tail that controls the plane’s pitch.

The newspaper reported that the warning was not the result of an investigation into the September 4 crash off the coast of Whidbey Island.

According to the directive, federal officials received “several recent reports” of cracks in the elevator.

Sudden elevator failure could cause a plane to abruptly nose-down, similar to witness accounts of what last month’s crash in the waters northwest of Seattle looked like, said Douglas Wilson, a Seattle-based seaplane pilot and president. from aviation consultancy FBO partners.

The plane in the deadly crash in Washington state was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop powered by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

Todd Banks, president of Kenmore Air, which flies similar Otter seaplanes, said investigators could look at many possibilities about the cause of the crash.

He did say that the timing of the FAA guidance was remarkable and that a problem with the control surface on the tail could be part of the probe.

An FAA spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing. No cause has been determined.”

The FAA Otter Seaplane Guidance Orders “repeated detailed visual inspections of the entire left elevator auxiliary spar for cracks, corrosion and previous repairs, and, depending on the findings, replacement of the elevator’s left auxiliary spar.”

The wording requires urgent action, indicating that the hazard is considered serious.

