FA set to investigate Arsenal vs Liverpool bust-up as managers speak to referee

Arsenal and Liverpool face a potential Football Association investigation after a furious altercation between the two groups of players.

An exciting game at the Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners win 3-2, but tensions flared late in the second half.

Getty The failure saw Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson exchange heated words

AFP Referee Michael Oliver spoke to both managers during the match and is said to have had another conversation with them afterwards

A number of players were engaged in a heated argument on the pitch, with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes seeing Reds captain Jordan Henderson before gesturing to referee Michael Oliver.

Oliver spoke to managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp after the incident and the Daily Telegram reports that they both had a chat with Oliver after the game.

The FA said it was “aware of an incident that took place” during the match and is now in talks with match officials and the two clubs. The details of the incident are now being reviewed.

Arteta’s side restored their place at the top of the Premier League thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s early attack, plus two goals from Bukayo Saka to give them the three points.

Defeat makes it Liverpool’s worst start in a decade, as they were also hit by injuries against Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Evening Standard reports Diaz left the ground on crutches with what Klopp confirmed to be a knee injury.

Getty Klopp’s men are just four points above the relegation zone

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle after a collision with Martinelli.