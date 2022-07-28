FA plan ‘ROBUST’ security for sold-out Euro 2022 final at Wembley between England and Germany

The football association has put in place ‘robust’ security measures to ensure that Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final is not marred by any disorder.

Wembley will be sold out for the England v Germany showdown as the Lionesses bid for their first major trophy against the eight-time winners.

Last year’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was overshadowed by chaotic and violent scenes, with hundreds of ticketless fans making their way to the stadium.

The women’s game typically attracts a very different demographic of supporters, and the sight of thousands of families and children filling the stands was one of the uplifting features of this year’s tournament.

But the Wembley chiefs have still taken steps to ensure fans enjoy “a safe and memorable experience.”

Last year, the biggest night in English football since 1966 was marred by scenes of chaos and hooliganism, described as ‘terrifying’ by several eyewitnesses.

On Sunday, there will be a high level of police and stewards along the Olympic Way, a no-drinking zone, and an increased security presence to deter anyone without a ticket from approaching the turnstiles.

A Wembley spokesperson said: ‘The safety and security of fans at Wembley Stadium is paramount and we have robust security measures in place before, during and after all events at the stadium.

“The safety and security requirements for each event at Wembley Stadium are assessed individually.

“During this process, we are working closely with the police and relevant authorities to ensure that our security protocols meet the highest standards and are in line with the guidelines of the Sports Grounds Safety Authority.

“Wembley Stadium always exceeds the minimum requirement for event security personnel and stewards. This is to ensure that everyone who comes to Wembley Stadium can enjoy a safe and memorable experience.”

England’s exciting build-up to the final was secured by their 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday night, while 24 hours later Germany defeated France 2-1.