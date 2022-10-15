FA FUMES at Chelsea’s decision to keep Reece James in Milan amid serious knee injury concerns

The 22-year-old defender does not give up on Qatar despite his injury

The FA is unhappy with Chelsea’s treatment of Reece James, who the club said would miss the World Cup on Saturday with a knee injury sustained during their Champions League win over AC Milan on Tuesday.

The England defender stumbled in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win in San Siro, but manager Graham Potter gave him permission to stay in Milan to spend a day off with teammates rather than return to London for immediate treatment.

FA staff are known to have wondered why James was allowed to stay in Milan, given the potentially serious nature of the injury, which will rule him out for up to eight weeks and cost him a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old flew back to London on Wednesday evening and had a scan the following day and a scan the following day that showed he had suffered knee ligament damage.

James returned to London on an easyJet plane with no medical assistance and his knee was not braced, although he was given extra legroom during the flight. Earlier in the day, he had posed for photos with Chelsea fans while sightseeing in Milan.

James saw a specialist yesterday and there are no immediate plans for surgery, which could increase his chances of making the World Cup, although that is seen as a long shot.

He refuses to give up hope because he has always been a quick healer. Chelsea are also unlikely to rush him back as he has emerged as a key player under Potter.

Chelsea is said to be behind James, who held talks with Potter and the club’s medical staff in San Siro on Tuesday evening before deciding he could stay in Milan for the pre-scheduled day off with several team-mates.

However, the injury worsened overnight, and after speaking to the medical team on Wednesday morning, he flew back that night.

Chelsea’s medical team have kept in touch with their counterparts at the FA throughout, who feel James should have returned to London straight away.

With Chelsea having nine games over the next four weeks, there is bewilderment at Wembley at the club’s willingness to allow an injured player to spend an extra night abroad, even without the added complication of the World Cup.

James’ absence from Qatar is particularly frustrating for Southgate as he will not have a new right-back at Kyle Walker following groin surgery.