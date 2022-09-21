FA Cup replays set to be scrapped on a ‘CASE-BY-CASE’ basis

FA Cup replays are set to be scrapped in a handful of one-off games this season to ease the congestion caused by the Queen’s death.

Premier League clubs had wanted all third- and fourth-round replays to be dropped after 13 top-flight games were postponed over the past two weekends, but the FA is determined to keep them if possible and will instead agree to make a handful of draws. -off game, if necessary, with the issue to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

FA Cup replays provide around 20 per cent of the competition’s £1billion TV deal each season, so the governing body are understandably keen to keep them to avoid paying rebates to broadcasters.

A major shake-up of the FA Cup will see this season’s third-round ties assessed on a case-by-case basis, whether the possibility of a replay should be removed

It is understood that teams in Europe, such as Chelsea (left), would see ties become a one-off

Rather than scrapping all replays, the FA will make decisions on individual ties after the second-round draw is made in December, with those involving teams playing in Europe likely to be limited to 90 minutes.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have already seen two games postponed, while Tottenham and West Ham have had one match cancelled.

The FA has shown considerable flexibility regarding replays in recent years, agreeing to abandon them all last season to ease the backlog caused by the pandemic.

At Wembley, however, there is a determination to fight to keep replays for years to come despite the Premier League’s desire to ditch them altogether when the expanded Champions League competition begins in 2024.

It is understood the FA has already held some overseas TV rights for the period 2024 to 2027 on the basis that the third and fourth rounds will feature replays.